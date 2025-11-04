How to protect your skin from pollution and smog: Expert tips to prevent damage as AQI rises

As winter sets in, the air quality tends to drop, and smog begins to thicken. The harmful pollutants in the air tend to take a toll on your skin. Dust, dirt, and harmful toxins in the environment don’t just make the air unpleasant to breathe, they also clog pores, accelerate ageing, and lead to dullness, breakouts, and sensitivity. To maintain a healthy glow even in the midst of the pollution season, it is important to follow a smart, protective skincare routine. How to protect your skin from pollution(AI-Generated)

Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor tells Health Shots: “Prolonged exposure to pollution can accelerate skin ageing, dullness, and inflammation, so protection has to be both external and internal.”

Tips to prevent skin damage due to pollution

According to Dr Kapoor, it is important to follow a consistent skincare routine for fighting pollution. “Your skincare routine during the smoggy days should include gentle cleansing, mild exfoliation, antioxidant serums, and broad-spectrum sunscreen," adds Dr Kapoor.

She suggests the following tips:

Step 1: Deep but gentle cleansing

Cleansing is your skin’s first shield against pollution. The airborne particles that settle on your face throughout the day, get mixed with oil and sweat to form a layer of grime that can block pores and trigger breakouts. So, the very first step towards protecting your skin from pollution is to choose a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser that effectively removes impurities without stripping your skin’s natural oils.

These gentle cleansers contain ingredients like green tea, charcoal, or salicylic acid that can help detoxify the skin. You can deep cleanse your skin using an oil-based cleanser, followed by a water-based one, twice a day.

Step 2: Exfoliate to remove dirt particles

At times, the stubborn dirt and grime still cling stubbornly to the skin. That's where exfoliation plays a crucial role in removing dead skin cells, unclogging pores, and allowing fresh cells to breathe. An important tip is to use a mild exfoliator once or twice a week, preferably with AHAs or BHAs. Also avoid harsh scrubs that can cause micro-tears and make your skin more vulnerable to pollutants.

Step 3: Strengthen your skin barrier with toner and essence

Polluted air weakens your skin barrier, making it prone to redness and dryness. After cleansing, balance your skin’s pH with a hydrating toner enriched with antioxidants like vitamin E, niacinamide, or rose water. Follow this with a lightweight essence or serum that restores moisture and boosts resilience. Try to look for ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, these strengthen the skin barrier and help retain hydration throughout the day.

Step 4: Shield your skin with a face serum

Pollution also triggers free radicals that damage collagen and cause premature ageing. That’s where serums step in. Face serums penetrates deep into your skin, protecting skin barrier, allowing creams and moisturisers to get absorbed effectively.

To battle pollution days, apply vitamin C serum every morning before moisturiser. Vitamin C not only fights oxidative stress but also brightens your complexion and fades pigmentation caused by pollutants. For extra defence, you can also use serums with green tea extract, resveratrol, or ferulic acid.

Step 5: Lock it in with a moisturiser

This one is a no-brainer! Hydrate your skin with a hydrating moisturiser to prevent dryness and flakiness caused by smog and dust. Choose a non-comedogenic moisturiser suited to your skin type, a gel-based one for oily skin and a creamy one for dry skin. These moisturisers act like a protective barrier, locking in hydration while blocking pollutant particles from sticking to your face. For extra nourishment, pick one with squalene or shea butter.

Step 6: Never skip sunscreen, even in smog

If you assume that smog blocks sunlight, and so you don't have to worry about applying sunscreen, rethink! Harmful UV rays easily penetrate through pollution and clouds. These UV rays combine with pollutants can also cause faster skin ageing, dark spots, and even skin cancer.

So, whether it's smog or cloudy, always apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher sunscreen every morning, even indoors. If you’re stepping out, reapply every 3–4 hours. Look for anti-pollution sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, or antioxidants for double protection.

Step 7: Night care: Detox while you sleep

Your skin repairs itself overnight, making nighttime skincare vital. After cleansing your skin with a toner, apply a nourishing night cream or sleeping mask rich in vitamin E, retinol, or niacinamide. You can also use overnight detox masks once or twice a week, especially those with charcoal, clay, or seaweed extracts to draw out deep-seated impurities.

Step 8: Protect from the inside out

No skincare routine is complete without internal nourishment. “Eat a diet rich in vitamins and hydration, that help the skin stay resilient and radiant even during high AQI days”, Dr Kapoor further recommends. “Include antioxidant-rich foods in your diet such as berries, citrus fruits, spinach, and nuts”, she says. Stay hydrated, drink at least 8–10 glasses of water daily to flush out toxins.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

Similar articles for you

Best nude lipsticks to swear by for all your festive needs; Our top 8 picks for you

Skincare routine for combination skin: A step-by-step guide on how to prep your skin right

Retinol serums to fight signs of ageing; Trust these top 8 picks for plump and rejuvenated skin