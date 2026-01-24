Growing up with poor AQI: Pulmonologist explains how childhood exposure to air pollution raises adult cancer risk

Dr Sandhya elaborated, “Children are especially vulnerable to air pollution because their lungs and immune systems are still developing. They also breathe more rapidly than adults, leading to a greater intake of harmful pollutants per kilogram of body weight.”

With air quality remaining poor, it is important to educate oneself about the effects of repeated exposure on our health, especially that of children. HT Lifestyle got in touch with Dr AS Sandhya, consultant, pulmonary and sleep medicine, Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, to understand how deadly repeated exposure can become in the long term.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 256 (poor) at 9 am on Saturday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Exposure to poor air quality during childhood is increasingly being linked to serious health consequences that can extend well into adulthood, including a higher risk of cancer.

The pulmonologist noted that high AQI is largely driven by fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and toxic compounds emitted by vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and fossil fuel combustion. These microscopic particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream, triggering chronic inflammation and oxidative stress.

Over time, Dr Sandhya pointed out, such continuous exposure can damage DNA and disrupt normal cell growth, laying the foundation for cancers such as lung cancer and certain blood-related cancers later in life.

Moreover, Dr Sandhya highlighted that research indicates that children raised in highly polluted environments often show:

reduced lung capacity

frequent respiratory infections

compromised immunity. What measures should parents take? “While these effects may appear mild or temporary in early years, their cumulative impact can be significant. Long-term exposure during critical growth phases increases vulnerability to chronic diseases that may manifest decades later,” she cautioned.

Dr Sandhyra advised parents and caregivers to:

1. Regularly monitor AQI levels and restrict outdoor activities on high-pollution days.