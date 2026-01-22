Faridabad pulmonologist warns cold waves can trigger respiratory issues even in healthy individuals; shares precautions

While we love cosy sweaters and hot drinks in winter, the cold air can be tough on our lungs. Even if you’re healthy, biting cold winds and chilly mornings can trigger coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. Outdoor workouts or long walks in freezing temperatures may feel refreshing, but they can also stress your respiratory system more than you think. Cold waves pose serious risks for asthma and COPD patients, doctor warns. (Freepik)

Dr Loveleen Mangla, Senior Consultant and Head of Respiratory, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, shares with HT Lifestyle how cold waves affect the lungs and ways to protect your respiratory health.

How cold air affects lungs “Cold, dry air can cause the airways to constrict reflexively, leading to shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing, or wheezing, even in people without asthma,” says Dr Mangla. This narrowing of the airways, known as bronchoconstriction, is one of the main reasons people feel discomfort in extreme cold. He adds, “Cold air may also dry and irritate the airway lining, triggering inflammation and making the lungs more sensitive and reactive.”

Another effect of cold temperatures is on the body’s defence mechanisms. “Cold air can impair the mucociliary clearance system, the tiny hairs in our airways that remove germs and particles, making you more prone to infections like bronchitis or pneumonia,” Dr Mangla explains. “Additionally, cold air thickens mucus, making it harder to clear, which can cause congestion and a persistent cough,” he notes.

For those exercising outdoors, there’s another risk. “Healthy individuals, especially runners or outdoor workers, may develop asthma-like symptoms in cold weather, known as exercise-induced bronchospasm,” says Dr Mangla.

“People may experience a persistent or dry cough, chest tightness, breathlessness during exertion, wheezing after cold exposure, or an increased frequency of respiratory infections,” Dr Mangla explains.