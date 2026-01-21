Mumbai dermatologist shares why online hair and skin advice can’t replace real check-up: ‘AI can assist, doctor decides’

Artificial intelligence has made skincare and haircare advice incredibly accessible. A few clicks, a couple of photographs, and an algorithm is ready with answers. For many, this feels efficient, even empowering. But in clinical practice, we’re seeing the other side of this convenience: important medical details being missed, and patients feeling more confused than reassured. Dr Ajara Sayyad warns against relying solely on AI for skincare and haircare advice. (AI generated image)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ajara Sayyad, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Regenerative Medicine Specialist, Medical Director and Business Head – The Éterne Clinic, Mumbai, reveals why relying on online hair and skin advice could do more harm than good and why in-person check-ups are essential.

Why can’t online consultations replace in-person visits “Skin and hair don’t exist in isolation,” says Dr Sayyad. “Yet most online consultations focus on what fits into a camera frame. A patient may upload facial photographs for pigmentation, but what about subtle darkening on the neck, knuckles, forearms, or under the eyes? These are often clues to hormonal shifts, insulin resistance, inflammation, or sun damage patterns, details that rarely come through in a selfie.”

She adds, “Hair loss is far more complex than what scalp photos can capture. Early follicular thinning, scalp inflammation, variation in hair shaft thickness, or signs of scarring alopecia are best detected through touch, magnification, and clinical examination. These nuances help determine not just what treatment is needed, but whether treatment is needed at all.”

Dr Sayyad emphasises that consultations are not just about recommending products or procedures. “It’s about listening, observing, asking the right questions, and building trust. Patients often come in anxious, having tried multiple online routines or standardised treatment plans that didn’t quite work for them.”