37-year-old dermatologist reveals her 10-point cheatsheet for people in their 20s to maintain healthy skin as they age

Skincare is a daily habit that essentially becomes a way of life. There are no shortcuts to maintaining clear, glowing skin as one ages. Instead, it takes steady, sustained efforts throughout the youth. When it comes to skincare, consistency is key. (Unsplash)

With the modern world overrun with social media providing us with innumerable skincare routines, it is commonplace to get lost among trends and deny our skin what it really needs. Taking to Instagram on January 2, dermatologist and skin surgeon Dr Linda Xing addressed this situation, sharing a 10-point guideline on how to keep our skin healthy.

“I’m a 37-year-old dermatologist,” she wrote on her post. “Here’s what I wish I knew about skincare at 27.”