37-year-old dermatologist reveals her 10-point cheatsheet for people in their 20s to maintain healthy skin as they age
Dr Linda Xing shares the best ways to ensure that the skincare routine of younger years allows us reap the benefits as we age.
Skincare is a daily habit that essentially becomes a way of life. There are no shortcuts to maintaining clear, glowing skin as one ages. Instead, it takes steady, sustained efforts throughout the youth.
With the modern world overrun with social media providing us with innumerable skincare routines, it is commonplace to get lost among trends and deny our skin what it really needs. Taking to Instagram on January 2, dermatologist and skin surgeon Dr Linda Xing addressed this situation, sharing a 10-point guideline on how to keep our skin healthy.
“I’m a 37-year-old dermatologist,” she wrote on her post. “Here’s what I wish I knew about skincare at 27.”
Point 1.
It is not possible to undo the damage done by an unhealthy lifestyle with the help of skincare products. Sleeping, eating and exercising well are key to good skin.
Point 2
Sunscreen is the most affordable skincare against wrinkles and pigmentation. “At least wear SPF > 30 if you do nothing else ‘fancy,’” noted Dr Xing.
Point 3
Using skincare products consistently provides better results than using products with higher concentrations of active ingredients.
Point 4
“Retinoids are the GOAT,” according to Dr Xing. They are a group of vitamin A derivatives that are extremely beneficial for the skin. A gentle, over-the-counter formula works well for all except pregnant women.
Point 5
The skin on the neck and hands is thinner than the face, and thus ages faster. Therefore, these areas should not be neglected while performing skincare.
Point 6
Expensive does not always mean better when it comes to skincare. Sometimes, marketing drives up the price.
Point 7
Having a healthy skin barrier is the foundation of beautiful skin, shared Dr Xing. It is therefore important not to over-exfoliate, and add extra barrier repair with ceramides, panthenol and niacinamide as soon as we notice skin irritation.
Point 8
It is important to cleanse properly to remove makeup and build-up. For oily skin or frequent makeup use, double cleansing can work wonders.
Point 9
Skin type and skin problems can change with age. As such, we should adapt to the products that suit us best at the time instead of relying on the latest trends.
Point 10
When it comes to hair, strong and thick hair starts at the scalp. Using anti-dandruff shampoo and scalp serum is more effective than conditioners.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
