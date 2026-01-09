Doctor reveals neck hump is not always caused by pillows, states daytime habits are more effective than sleeping hacks

A neck hump is an increasingly common condition in a generation that is used to a sedentary lifestyle. Many often associate it with sleeping postures and the usage of pillows. As such, a popular hack to fix it is to sleep pillow-free. According to Dr Sood, there is no ideal pillow size for everyone. It is just finding the right fit for individuals. (Pexel)

While the plan sounds simple, it is not as effective, claimed Dr Kunal Sood, Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine.

Taking to Instagram on January 8, Dr Sood explained that the pillow is not the only thing that is responsible for causing a neck hump. Therefore, simply getting rid of it is not likely to solve the problem.

What causes a neck hump?

According to Dr Sood, the small hump at the base of the neck is a result of a number of factors. That includes posture, muscle imbalance, and spinal alignment, in addition to how a person sleeps.

“In many cases, it is related to forward head posture, where the head sits in front of the shoulders for long periods during the day,” he observed. While the pillow is an important factor in the equation, it is not exactly the way in which people expect.

A pillow that is too thick can push the head forward into flexion. In case the pillow is too flat or missing altogether while sleeping, the neck can fall into extension.

Both extremes disrupt the natural forward curve of the cervical spine and increase tension in the neck and upper back overnight.

“The goal isn't sleeping without a pillow. It's neutral alignment,” shared Dr Sood. “Your head, neck and spine should stay in a straight, supported line whether you sleep on your back or your side. There's no single perfect pillow. The right one is simply the one that keeps your neck aligned.”

Habits that can reduce neck hump

Focusing on healthy daytime habits is more effective than sleep hacks when it comes to reducing a neck hump, noted Dr Sood. Three such habits are listed as follows:

Spending less time looking down at screens,

Strengthening the upper back

Stretching tight chest and neck muscles

Setting up work desk at eye level

