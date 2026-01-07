Sleep doctor ranks popular sleep aids and trends: From sleep masks, weighted blanket to bed rotting

Everyone knows sleep is one of the fundamental and most critical pillars of overall wellbeing, widely influencing both physical and mental health. Several health experts and discussions point to good-quality sleep's indispensable purpose in our lives. But, for many people, sleep does not always come naturally. They resort to remedies to calm down their minds. Use a sleep mask to block out harsh lights in the morning when you sleep. (Picture credit: Freepik)

But here's the deal: do they actually work? Every new sleep aid or bedtime trend that pops up on your feed comes with far-fetched promises. But it is high time to see through the hype and make sense of the noise.

Dr Christopher J Allen, a physician in sleep medicine and pediatric neurology with 20 years of experience in the medical field, ranked all the sleep-related measures on Instagram, posted on January 7.

Here are all the things he ranked on a scale of 10, with a score of 10 being best and useful and 1 being worst and detrimental:

1. Sleep mask- 10/10

Sleep mask scores the highest among all the sleep aids. It gets full marks from the doctor. According to Dr Chris, they keep the room dark and help prepare your system for bedtime. Darkness plays an important role in regulating the body's internal clock, and a sleep mask is useful, especially if the room is brightly illuminated, because they block out the light and lets you sleep better.

2. Sleepy girl mocktail -2/10

Recently, a trend called the ‘sleepy girl mocktail’ has gone viral. It is essentially a calming mocktail recipe made with ingredients like tart cherry juice, magnesium, and sparkling water, and it promises to help improve sleep quality. However, the doctor ranked it just 2 on 10, saying, "tastes good but not effective.”

3. Weighted blanket -8/10

The sleep doctor recommended using a weighted blanket because the deep pressure from the quilt helps lower cortisol levels and can be beneficial for anxiety and restless legs. It is also very comfortable, making it easier for the body to relax and prepare for sleep.

4. Bed rotting- 0/10

Bed rotting gained traction on the internet as a trend where someone stays in bed for most or the entirety of the day. Dr Chris ranked it 0 out of 10 because, as per him, it worsens sleep issues and can potentially lead to insomnia over time.

5. Revenge bedtime procrastination - 3/10

The last sleep habit that people may fall into is revenge bedtime procrastination. This trend revolves around deliberately staying up late to enjoy hobbies, scroll on social media, or binge-watch shows as a way to cope with a busy day and get some personal time out for yourself. But Dr Chris rated this only 3 on 10, warning that reclaiming time at the end of the day comes with a cost. According to him, excessive screen exposure and keeping the brain active late at night keep your nervous system highly active and overstimulated, making it harder for you to fall asleep.

This, in the long run, adversely affects sleep quality. Dr Chris also emphasised that a bed should only be for three main purposes: sleeping, being sick and intimacy. Drawing a boundary between rest and stimulation helps train the brain to link bed with relaxation.

This, in the long run, adversely affects sleep quality. Dr Chris also emphasised that a bed should only be for three main purposes: sleeping, being sick and intimacy. Drawing a boundary between rest and stimulation helps train the brain to link bed with relaxation.