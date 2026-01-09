Longevity doctor explains what happens when you eat up to 4 eggs every day: ‘It’s a nutritional foundation…’

Eggs are one of the most nutritious foods, and among the most versatile ingredients when it comes to cooking. However, it has been blamed in the past for being detrimental to cholesterol levels and heart health. Dr Shah explains why eggs are a superior nutritional source than other animal proteins. (Unsplash)

Taking to Instagram on January 7, Dr Darshan Shah, a board-certified surgeon and health and wellness specialist based in the US, explained otherwise.

Modern metabolic and cardiovascular research paints a very different picture about eggs, shared Dr Shah, noting that whole eggs “do not increase cardiovascular risk in healthy individuals and offer far more than just protein.”

What makes eggs different

Both eggs and meat are excellent sources of protein. However, unlike meat, which is a muscle tissue, eggs contain the nutrient blueprint to build an entire organism. This is a significant difference, shared Dr Shah.

“Egg protein has the highest biological value of any natural food, meaning your body absorbs and uses it more efficiently than the protein in meat or fish,” he noted. As a result, making eggs a part of our daily diet provides the body with the “most usable raw material for repair, generation and performance.”

While lean meats offer protein, the body can convert only a small portion of it into actual fuel. What really makes the egg different is the yolk, which is packed with natural fats and phospholipids. This allows roughly sixty-five percent of an egg to be converted directly into energy.

As a result, individuals can live “almost entirely on eggs without fatigue, instability or nutrient gaps.”

Even egg white are more than just proteins, stated Dr Shah. They contain antimicrobial compounds designed to protect the embryo from pathogens. Cooking eggs makes these compounds beneficial for the human body while removing the downsides of consuming them raw.

Beneficial micronutrients present in eggs

“Eggs deliver choline, natural B12, folate and methylation support, a combination many people genetically struggle to obtain,” stated Dr Shah. Choline is vital for liver and brain health.

They are also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants critical for retinal health, cognitive performance and long-term neurological protection.

Egg yolk is a rich source of phospholipids, which are essential for brain cell membranes. It also provides vitamins K2, A and D that support immunity, calcium transport, bone integrity and skin health.

While pasture-raised eggs are more nutrient-dense, have fewer inflammatory fats and no artificial yolk colouring, even “conventional” eggs surpass most packaged “health foods” as a source of essential nutrients.

Ways to prepare eggs to increase benefits

According to Dr Shah, eggs are not simply breakfast foods, but “one of the most nutrient-dense, energy-efficient and brain-supportive foods available.” Its benefits can be further enhanced by the method of preparation.

Pairing eggs with arugula increases the absorption of phytonutrients because yolk fat acts as a delivery system

Cooking onions with eggs enhances detoxification pathways

Adding black pepper and sea salt increases carotenoid uptake

Keeping the yolk slightly runny preserves more of the heat-sensitive nutrients that eggs are valued for

“Eating three to four eggs a day isn't extreme,” noted Dr Shah. “It's a nutritional foundation that supports hormones, cognition, metabolic health, liver function, vision and cellular repair.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

