Food blogger shares protein-packed vegetarian lunchbox recipe: Chana kebabs with 24g protein and less than 450 calories

Protein is the building block of our body and an essential component of every meal. Meat, fish and eggs are excellent sources of the macronutrient, but when it comes to people following a vegetarian diet, it becomes tricky to meet the protein requirement every day. Kirti shares vegetarian lunch recipe that helps meet protein requirements while staying low on carbs. (Pexel)

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound, according to Harvard Health. This translates to an average adult weighing 60 kg needing 48 grams of protein in their meals to stay healthy.

To make the task easy for vegetarians, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, took to Instagram on November 5, 2025, to share an easy lunchbox preparation that comes loaded with 24 grams of protein while keeping the calorie count below 450.

The lunch is tailor-made for corporate hustlers who want protein in their lunch but do not have time to cook, noted Kirti. The star of the meal is chana kebab, which she pairs with Greek yoghurt and cucumber. To save time in the morning, she suggested preparing them the previous night and quickly sauteing them before heading to work.

Ingredients for Chana Kebabs:

150g boiled chana (chickpeas)

30-40g curd

1 onion, finely chopped

3-4 tbsp besan (gram flour)

Salt, red chilli powder, chaat masala & garam masala to taste

1 tbsp oil for sautéing

60-70g Greek yoghurt

1 cucumber, chopped

Coriander, pepper & lemon juice (for dip)

Method of preparation:

Blend boiled chana with curd to form a coarse mix. Add onions, besan & spices. Mix well and shape into kebabs. Lightly sauté until golden. Serve with a quick Greek yoghurt dip made using coriander, lemon & pepper, plus a side of fresh cucumber.

