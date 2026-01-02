Fitness trainer warns against working out on protein-deficient diet: ‘Results will slow down big time’
Protein the the building blocks of our body. Exercising without it leaves the body nothing to work with, states Becky Youse.
There are no shortcuts to staying healthy and getting in shape. It is the result of a number of daily habits, the most prominent among them being diet and exercise.
While the latter helps to build the body, the former ensures that we have the right materials to build it with in the first place. As such, even before we hit the gym, we must first be well aware of what we are consuming.
Protein is the building block of life. Therefore, it is also the main component of muscles, bones, organs, skin, and nails. If our protein intake is insufficient, consistent efforts in the gym can have unwanted effects, warned fitness trainer Becky Youse.
Taking to Instagram on 5 December 2025, Becky shared six signs of working out under a protein-deficient diet.
1. Staying sore way longer
Your muscles don’t have the building blocks they need to repair.
Example: Leg day wipes you out for four to five days instead of one or two.
2. Feeling “puffy” instead of actually building muscles
Without protein, your body can’t rebuild the muscle you break down.
Example: You’re lifting regularly, but your legs and arms don’t look more toned.
3. Metabolism doesn’t increase
Muscle is metabolically active. No protein means no muscle growth and, in turn, slower fat loss.
Example: You’re eating clean and working out, but your weight won’t budge.
4. Feeling fatigued and craving carbs
Low protein messes with blood sugar stability - especially with PCOS.
Example: Afternoon crashes, nonstop sweet cravings, and hunger right after meals.
5. Gym performance plateaus
You want to lift heavier, but your body doesn’t have the raw materials to level up.
Example: Stuck at the same weights for weeks, even though you’re training consistently.
6. Losing muscle instead of losing fat
If you’re in a deficit without protein, your body burns muscle instead of fat.
Example: The scale drops, but your shape doesn’t improve.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
