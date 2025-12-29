AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist explains why ‘strong legs predict long life,’ shares hack to work the muscles

There are many known indicators for a sustainable, healthy lifestyle, such as the body mass index (BMI). Leg muscles are the 'metabolic engine' of the body, states Dr Sethi. (Unsplash)

However, according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, long-term well-being is better predicted by strong legs more than anything else.

Taking to Instagram on 28 December, Dr Sethi noted that for adults over the age of 40, the decline in leg strength increases the risk of falls, fractures, loss of independent mobility, and even death.

“Hip fractures carry a 20-30% mortality in older adults,” he warned, explaining that the leg holds over half of the body’s total muscle mass and is its biggest “metabolic engine.”

How leg muscles support overall health

Well-developed leg muscles support:

Better glucose handling

A stronger metabolism

Better balance and stability

After every meal, it is the skeletal muscle that clears the majority of blood glucose. Weak legs lead to poorer glucose control, which results in higher insulin and ultimately, more visceral fat.

“This is why fatty liver, diabetes, PCOS, and bloating issues improve with strength training,” observed the gastroenterologist. “More muscle improves insulin sensitivity, lowers triglycerides, reduces liver fat, and calms chronic inflammation.”

Strong legs have been linked to strong minds, as working out leg muscles has resulted in:

Better memory

Lower dementia risk

Faster cognitive processing

How to spot weak legs

The strength of our legs can be easily checked by individuals on their own. We have weak legs if we:

Routinely avoid stairs

Find getting up from the floor difficult

Feel unusually tired after long walks

Exercises to build leg strength

Regularly performing the following exercises can help build our leg strength over time:

Squats

Lunges

Step-ups

Resistance bands

Bodyweight workouts

Walking uphill or taking stairs daily

