Belly fat or bad posture? Online fitness trainer shares how to fix anterior pelvic tilt

If you’ve been struggling to get rid of a stubborn lower belly 'pooch' despite consistent exercise and a healthy diet, the culprit might not be body fat at all. According to US-based online fitness coach Julie Capozziello, that protruding stomach and persistent lower back pain could actually be a common postural issue known as anterior pelvic tilt. Also read | Can't lose belly fat? 5 exercises that you need to add to in workout routine Julie Capozziello says that your 'pooch' might be anterior pelvic tilt from too much sitting, not just belly fat, and she shares five simple moves to reset the pelvis.(Shutterstock)

The science of slumping

In an Instagram video shared on October 7, 2025, Julie explained that our modern, sedentary lifestyles are often to blame for this physical misalignment. Anterior pelvic tilt occurs when the front of the pelvis rotates forward and the back of the pelvis rises. Julie said that this is frequently caused by excessive sitting, which leads to tight hip flexors and weak glutes.

“When our hip flexors get tight from sitting too much, they start pulling the pelvis forward,” she said, adding, “This creates that back arch and makes the belly pop out even more. Over time, this can cause lower back pain, weak glutes, and a lot of frustration during workouts.”

While many people mistake the resulting silhouette for excess weight, Julie clarified that it is often a structural issue — though she admits it can sometimes be a combination of both.

5 exercises to realign your spine

To help her followers 'tuck' their pelvis back into a neutral position, Julie shared five corrective movements that can be performed at home with no equipment:

• Quadruped pelvic tilts: Using the core to rotate the pelvis, visualized by pointing an imaginary "butt flashlight" up and down.

• Deadbug toe taps: Lying on the back and tapping toes while keeping the spine completely flat against the floor to engage the core.

• Bear hold toe taps: Stepping one leg out at a time from a bear crawl position.

• Hip CARs: Standing near a wall and lifting the foot over an imaginary object to encourage hip mobility.

• Happy baby stretch: Pulling the feet toward the floor while lying on the back to eliminate the spinal arch.

The ‘posture check’

Beyond the gym, Julie said that long-term relief comes from mindfulness during daily activities. Correcting the 'pooch' isn't just about a 10-minute workout; it's about how you carry yourself throughout the day. “Small tweaks like this make a big difference over time,” she said.

By consistently focusing on alignment and mobility, people can alleviate chronic discomfort and achieve a leaner-looking silhouette without changing their weight. Julie recommended a simple 'posture check' that anyone can do while standing in line or sitting at a desk:

⦿ Tuck the pelvis under (neutralise the tilt).

⦿ Bring the rib cage down (engage the core).

⦿ Roll the shoulders back and down (open the chest).

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.