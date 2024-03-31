Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 9: Despite competition from Crew, Randeep Hooda film mints 1.5 crore

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 9: The film is again performing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹2 crore in India on its second Saturday. It is the directorial debut of Randeep Hooda. (Also Read | Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8) Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar India box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹11.35 crore [Hindi: ₹11.34 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] in week one. Swatantra Veer Savarkar earned ₹1.1 crore on day eight. On day nine, the film minted ₹1.5 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹13.95 crore nett in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar jumps on [second] Sat… This, despite fierce competition from #Crew and #GodzillaXKong. While the show count has increased at urban centres mainly [a positive sign], the makers are screening the film for political heavyweights, which should amplify the strong word of mouth for the film. Meanwhile, the #Marathi version is being screened at select centres of #Maharashtra#Maharashtra. [Week 2] Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 13.98 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

The film stars Randeep, Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. Swatantra Veer Savarkar is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

The movie is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, during the Independence struggle. He is revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of the freedom fighter in his fight for India's independence.

Ankita spoke about film

Recently, speaking with news agency PTI, Ankita Lokhande had said that she agreed to play Yamuna Bai in the biopic without reading the script. "I always knew who Veer Savarkar was and portraying his wife's character was something for which I couldn't say 'No'. But when I got to know more about Yamuna Bai, I was more fascinated. I have gone through a few researches. Randeep was already there and he researched a lot about each and every character. I got to know more about Yamuna Bai because of him."

