 Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8: Randeep Hooda film continues to do well, earns nearly ₹13 cr so far | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8: Randeep Hooda film continues to do well, earns nearly 13 cr so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 30, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8: The Randeep Hooda directorial has been doing well. The film stars Randeep and Ankita Lokhande.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8: The film has been performing decently so far. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over 1 crore in India on its first Friday. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. (Also Read | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 7)

Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar India box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned 11.35 crore [Hindi: 1.04 crore; Marathi: 1 lakh] in week one. Swatantra Veer Savarkar earned 1.15 crore nett in India, as per early estimates, on day eight. So far, the film has earned 12.50 crore nett in India.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

It is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film has been directed by Randeep Hooda, who has also played the titular role. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

The movie is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, during the Independence struggle. He is revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of the freedom fighter in his fight for India's independence.

Ankita spoke about film

Speaking with news agency PTI, Ankita recently said that she agreed to play Yamuna Bai in the biopic without even reading the script. "I always knew who Veer Savarkar was and portraying his wife's character was something for which I couldn't say 'No'. But when I got to know more about Yamuna Bai, I was more fascinated."

The actor credited Hooda for his thorough research on the project. "I have gone through a few researches. Randeep was already there and he researched a lot about each and every character. I got to know more about Yamuna Bai because of him."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Explore the art deco structures of Mumbai through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8: Randeep Hooda film continues to do well, earns nearly 13 cr so far
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On