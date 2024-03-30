Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8: Randeep Hooda film continues to do well, earns nearly 13 cr so far

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 8: The film has been performing decently so far. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹1 crore in India on its first Friday. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. (Also Read | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 7) Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar India box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹11.35 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] in week one. Swatantra Veer Savarkar earned ₹1.15 crore nett in India, as per early estimates, on day eight. So far, the film has earned ₹12.50 crore nett in India.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

It is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The film has been directed by Randeep Hooda, who has also played the titular role. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

The movie is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, during the Independence struggle. He is revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of the freedom fighter in his fight for India's independence.

Ankita spoke about film

Speaking with news agency PTI, Ankita recently said that she agreed to play Yamuna Bai in the biopic without even reading the script. "I always knew who Veer Savarkar was and portraying his wife's character was something for which I couldn't say 'No'. But when I got to know more about Yamuna Bai, I was more fascinated."

The actor credited Hooda for his thorough research on the project. "I have gone through a few researches. Randeep was already there and he researched a lot about each and every character. I got to know more about Yamuna Bai because of him."

