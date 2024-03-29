Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 7: Randeep Hooda film sees slight growth, earns over 11 crore so far

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 7: The Randeep Hooda-starrer, based on life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, was released on March 22. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film earned around ₹11.35 crore nett in India in its opening week in theatres. The film was released in Hindi and Marathi. Also read | Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Randeep Hooda film finally crosses ₹10 crore in India Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 7: Randeep Hooda essays the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection week 1

Per the portal, the film made an estimated ₹1.15 crore nett in Hindi in India on day 7, after collecting ₹1 crore nett on day 6 at the domestic box office. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar's highest day-wise earning was ₹2.7 crore nett on day 3 (Sunday).

The film earned ₹1.05 crore nett in Hindi and Marathi on day 1 in India. On day 2, it earned ₹2.25 crore nett in Hindi, and added ₹ 2.15 crore in Hindi on day 4; while on day 5, the film collected ₹1.05 crore nett in Hindi.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The historical biographical film on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep, who also plays the titular role of Savarkar. The film has been criticised for being a propaganda film, but has received praise for its actors' performances, especially Randeep's.

Ankita Lokhande is seen as Yamunabai Savarkar, while Amit Sial as Ganesh Damodar Savarkar in the film, which also features Rajesh Khera.

Randeep Hooda stands out in the film

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Swatantrya Veer Savarkar movie review read, "Despite the good and the bad, what undeniably stands out throughout the film is Randeep Hooda in the titular role, also credited as the director, co-writer, co-producer of the film. His unbelievable physical transformation (losing 30kgs) with his ribs showing and rotten teeth, remains a sight that's unmissable and difficult to watch at the same time."

