Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 4: Randeep Hooda film remains steady, takes India total to 8.2 crore

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 4: The Randeep Hooda-starrer has been earning a little over ₹2 crore in India over the past three days. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly ₹8.25 crore nett in India so far. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released on Friday in Hindi and Marathi. Also read | Swatantra Veer Savarkar review: Randeep Hooda is brilliant in unending biographical drama, but struggles with direction Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 4: Randeep Hooda on the poster of Swatantra Veer Savarkar, the biopic of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (right).

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.05 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] on its first day and ₹2.25 crore [Hindi] on Saturday. On its third day, Sunday, it collected ₹2.7 crore nett in India in Hindi, and on day 4, it made ₹2.25 crore, as per early estimates. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar had an overall 29.61 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

Apart from directing the film, Randeep also starred in it. He underwent a massive body transformation for the lead role. The movie is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, during the independence struggle. He is also known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates his journey and struggles for India's independence.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Randeep Hooda on why he decided to do the film

Randeep Hooda told ANI recently, "This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 and 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him. When this movie, came to me I realised that I don't look like him and thus I lost weight for this film."

While talking about the research work, he said, "When I started studying about him I realised I know nothing about him except that he went to Kala Pani. I also realised there are so many things about him that are neither taught to us in schools nor spoken in public. The moment his name is taken, people start making controversies. I was very angry and decided to this film. So many of my well-wishers told me that I am a good artist and if I do this film, I will be linked to a particular political party and political ideology... but then I did this film."

