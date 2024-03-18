Randeep Hooda posts pics of his epic transformation for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar; fans compare him to Christian Bale

Randeep Hooda is sharing his experience of preparing to play the freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In a new Instagram post on Monday, the actor posted a shirtless picture to highlight his massive body transformation, which had fans comparing him to actor Christian Bale. (Also read: Randeep Hooda says he locked himself up in jail to prepare for Veer Savarkar biopic: ‘Couldn’t stay even for 20 minutes') Randeep Hooda is gearing up for the release of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep's physical transformation

The mirror selfie which Randeep posted on his Instagram saw the actor looking extremely thin. He is seen wearing oversized shorts. In the caption, he simply wrote: “KAALA PAANI.” That could mean that the actor transformed to play the scenes in the film that revolved around the cellular jail (Kaala Paani).

Fan reactions

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “Our own Christian Bale!” This was in reference to the Hollywood actor's transformation for the part in The Machinist. Christian is known to go to extensive lengths to prepare for a role physically. Another fan commented, “Just look at the dedication… hats off!” A comment also read, “You did this for Sarabjit also hatts off to you for this huge respect.” This was in reference to Randeep's role in Sarbjit, where he had to lose a lot of weight to play the character who faces imprisonment in the 2016 film.

Earlier, Randeep had shared pictures where he was seen visiting a cell in Kalapani where Savarkar was locked up. He revealed that he had locked himself up in the jail to ‘feel what he must have gone through’ in the cell. "During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement,” he said in the caption.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

