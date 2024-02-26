Randeep Hooda says he locked himself up in jail to prepare for Veer Savarkar biopic: ‘Couldn’t stay even for 20 minutes'

Randeep Hooda is sharing the experience of preparing to play the freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In his new Instagram post on Monday, the actor shared a bunch of new pictures where he was seen visiting a cell in Kalapani where Savarkar was locked up. He revealed that he had locked himself up in the jail to ‘feel what he must have gone through’ in the cell. (Also read: Randeep Hooda flags off 'Swatantraveer Savarkar Mukti Shatabdi Yatra' in Pune) Randeep Hooda is all set to portray freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in his upcoming movie.

Randeep's new post

Randeep marked the death anniversary of Savarkar in a new Instagram post. In the pictures, he was seen inside the cell with folded hands towards the framed picture of Savarkar. Another picture saw him sitting down on the floor and looking above. He also shared the poster of the film in the post.

In the caption, he wrote about his experience. “Today is the punyatithi (death anniversary) of one of the greatest sons of Bharat Mata. Leader, Fearless Freedom Fighter, Writer, Philosopher & Visionary #SawatantryaVeerSavarkar. A man whose towering intellect and fierce courage scared the British so much that they locked him in this 7 by 11 foot jail in Kalapani for two life times (50 years). During the recce on his biopic I tried to lock myself inside this cell to feel what he must have gone through. I couldn’t stay locked for even 20 minutes where he was locked for 11 years often in solitary confinement,” he said.

Further elaborating his legacy, Randeep mentioned: "I imagined the unparalleled endurance of #VeerSavarkar who endured the cruelty and inhuman conditions of the imprisonment and yet managed to build and inspire the armed revolution. His perseverance and contribution is unmatchable hence for decades the Anti India forces still continue to vilify him....Naman."

About the film

Apart from Randeep in the titular role, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande. It is said to be a film on a ‘compelling odyssey, bringing to life the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand’, by the makers. Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

