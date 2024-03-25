Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 3: Randeep Hooda film witnesses growth, mints nearly 3 crore in India

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 3: The Randeep Hooda directorial has been performing well. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly ₹6 crore in India so far. The film is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. (Also Read | Swatantra Veer Savarkar review: Randeep Hooda is brilliant in unending biographical drama, but struggles with direction) Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar India box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.05 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] on its first day and ₹2.25 crore [Hindi: ₹2.25 crore] on day two. On its third day, it minted ₹2.60 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹5.90 crore nett in India. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

Apart from directing the film, Randeep has also starred in it. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

The movie is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, during the Independence struggle. He is revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of the freedom fighter in his fight for India's independence.

Piyush Goyal watches film

On Sunday, union minister Piyush Goyal attended the special screening of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in Mumbai. In the videos captured by paparazzi, Piyush Goyal was seen watching the movie.

Randeep talked about film

Recently, Randeep, in a candid conversation with ANI, opened up about the film and why he decided to be associated with it. "This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 and 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him. When this movie came to me, I realized that I don't look like him, and thus, I lost weight for this film."

While talking about the research work, he shared, "When I started studying about him I realised I know nothing about him except that he went to Kala Pani. I also realised there are so many things about him that are neither taught to us in schools nor spoken in public. The moment his name is taken, people start making controversies. I was very angry and decided to this film. So many of my well-wishers told me that I am a good artist and if I do this film, I will be linked to a particular political party and political ideology...but then I did this film."

