Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer: Non-violent and violent ideas clash in Randeep Hooda's film on 'controversial leader'

The trailer of Randeep Hooda's next Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is out. He essays the role of the freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the biopic drama that also marks his directorial debut. The trailer begins with a voiceover that tells viewers that this is a story that will not tell the tale of how India got independence from the British only through non-violence. (Also read: Randeep Hooda says he locked himself up in jail to prepare for Veer Savarkar biopic: ‘Couldn’t stay even for 20 minutes') Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

About the trailer

The trailer of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar begins with an officer describing him as one of the ‘most dangerous man’ he has ever met. That is because in one meeting he had the British officer convinced that he was in the wrong. As an impassioned voice for the motherland, he is seen unionising people and inspiring them to join the movement.

Ankita Lokhande is seen in the role of his wife, and makes a brief appearance in the trailer where she warns Saavarkar that crossing the river on the other side might bring bad luck for them. The trailer then brings viewers into the chapter of his life when he was held captive in jail. For the first time, someone has been sentenced for two lifetimes in prison. “God bestowed me with one life but the judge gave me two," he says in return.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the trailer and took note of Randeep Hooda's transformation for the role. One fan said, “Got goosebumps......Lot of love n best wishes to Randeep.” Another added, “Oh my god what a stunning powerful trailer. Just nailed it.” A comment also read, “The trailer looks promising. Hope the movie is performs beyond expectations.”

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films.

