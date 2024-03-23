Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1: Randeep Hooda film performs well, opens at over 1 crore in India

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 1: The film starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role had a good opening at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film opened at over ₹1 crore in India on day one. Apart from featuring in the film, Randeep has also directed it. It also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. (Also Read | Swatantra Veer Savarkar review: Randeep Hooda is brilliant in unending biographical drama, but struggles with direction) Randeep Hooda plays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar India box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.15 crore nett in India on its first day, as per early estimates. The film had an overall 15.40% Hindi occupancy on Friday. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of freedom fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar while co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Despite the good and the bad, what undeniably stands out throughout the film is Randeep Hooda in the titular role, also credited as the director, co-writer, co-producer of the film. His unbelievable physical transformation (losing 30kgs) with his ribs showing and rotten teeth, remains a sight that's unmissable and difficult to watch at the same time. There are umpteen disturbing visuals of him getting mercilessly beaten up during his imprisonment in the notorious cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar islands, and then solitary confinement of Kaalapani, and each time, they leave you with a lump in your throat. From portraying a heroic leader to a helpless prisoner, he impresses in both."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place