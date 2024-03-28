 Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Randeep Hooda film finally crosses ₹10 crore in India | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Randeep Hooda film finally crosses 10 crore in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 28, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Featuring Randeep Hooda in lead role, the biopic is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: The biopic, starring as well as directed by Randeep Hooda, earned less than 1 crore in India on Wednesday, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. However, the period drama managed to cross the 10 crore mark in India on its sixth day in theatres. Also read | Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 5: Randeep Hooda film witnesses dip in earnings, earns just 1 cr

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: The biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar is also directed by Randeep Hooda.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection

Per the portal, the Randeep Hooda film has earned roughly 10.06 crore nett in India, so far. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released on Friday in Hindi and Marathi.

On day 6, it earned an estimated 86 lakh nett in India in Hindi. On day 5, the film had made 1.05 crore nett in Hindi. The Randeep-starrer earned a little over 2 crore in India on day 4, day 3 and day 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned 1.05 crore [Hindi: 1.04 crore; Marathi: 1 lakh] on its first day, followed by 2.25 crore [Hindi] on Saturday, 2.7 crore nett in India in Hindi on Sunday, and 2.15 crore nett in Hindi on Monday.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda underwent a massive body transformation for the lead role in the movie about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life during the independence struggle; he is also known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates his journey during the freedom struggle.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep and Yogesh Rahar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Randeep Hooda film finally crosses 10 crore in India
