Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Randeep Hooda film finally crosses ₹10 crore in India
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Featuring Randeep Hooda in lead role, the biopic is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: The biopic, starring as well as directed by Randeep Hooda, earned less than ₹1 crore in India on Wednesday, as per a report by Sacnilk.com. However, the period drama managed to cross the ₹10 crore mark in India on its sixth day in theatres. Also read | Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 5: Randeep Hooda film witnesses dip in earnings, earns just ₹1 cr
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection
Per the portal, the Randeep Hooda film has earned roughly ₹10.06 crore nett in India, so far. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released on Friday in Hindi and Marathi.
On day 6, it earned an estimated ₹86 lakh nett in India in Hindi. On day 5, the film had made ₹1.05 crore nett in Hindi. The Randeep-starrer earned a little over ₹2 crore in India on day 4, day 3 and day 2.
According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.05 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] on its first day, followed by ₹2.25 crore [Hindi] on Saturday, ₹2.7 crore nett in India in Hindi on Sunday, and 2.15 crore nett in Hindi on Monday.
About Swatantra Veer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda underwent a massive body transformation for the lead role in the movie about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life during the independence struggle; he is also known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates his journey during the freedom struggle.
Swatantra Veer Savarkar also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep and Yogesh Rahar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.
