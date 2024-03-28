Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection day 6: Randeep Hooda film finally crosses 10 crore in India

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office collection

Per the portal, the Randeep Hooda film has earned roughly ₹10.06 crore nett in India, so far. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released on Friday in Hindi and Marathi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On day 6, it earned an estimated ₹86 lakh nett in India in Hindi. On day 5, the film had made ₹1.05 crore nett in Hindi. The Randeep-starrer earned a little over ₹2 crore in India on day 4, day 3 and day 2.

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.05 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] on its first day, followed by ₹2.25 crore [Hindi] on Saturday, ₹2.7 crore nett in India in Hindi on Sunday, and 2.15 crore nett in Hindi on Monday.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda underwent a massive body transformation for the lead role in the movie about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life during the independence struggle; he is also known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates his journey during the freedom struggle.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep and Yogesh Rahar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place