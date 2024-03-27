Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 5: Randeep Hooda film witnesses dip in earnings, earns just 1 cr

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 5: The film, which was doing well so far, witnessed a fall in its collections. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹1 crore in India on its first Tuesday. It is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande did not charge any fee for doing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, reveals producer) Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar India box office collection

According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.05 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] on its first day, ₹2.25 crore [Hindi: ₹2.25 crore] on day two. On its third day, it minted ₹2.7 crore [Hindi: ₹2.7 crore] and on its fourth day ₹2.15 crore [Hindi: ₹2.15 crore]. The film earned ₹1.10 crore nett in India, as per early estimates, on day five. So far, the film has earned ₹9.15 crore nett in India.

About Swatantra Veer Savarkar film

The film has been directed by Randeep Hooda, who has also played the titular role. The film also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. The film released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. It is produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar.

It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty. The movie is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, during the Independence struggle. He is revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film encapsulates the journey and struggles of the freedom fighter in his fight for India's independence.

Randeep spoke about film recently

Speaking with news agency ANI, Randeep had recently spoken up about his directorial. "This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 and 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him. When this movie came to me, I realized that I don't look like him, and thus, I lost weight for this film," he had said.

