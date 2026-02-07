Fitness trainer explains the best time to take vitamin D, iron, multivitamins and other supplements: Find out why

Kush said in Hindi: “You can take iron in the morning because stomach acid is higher in the morning, which leads to better absorption. You can take multivitamins with breakfast. This is the best time for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins.”

Kush recommended starting the day with iron and multivitamins, primarily because of how our digestive system functions after waking up. Taking iron in the morning is ideal because stomach acid levels are typically higher, which is necessary for breaking down and absorbing the mineral. While multivitamins are best consumed with breakfast. Since most multivitamins contain fat-soluble components (like vitamins A, E, and K), the presence of food helps the body process them more efficiently.

According to Kush, aligning supplement intake with the body’s natural rhythms and digestive states can significantly enhance nutrient uptake and prevent common side effects.

In the world of nutrition, it’s not just about what you take, but when you take it. In an Instagram video posted on February 3, fitness and nutrition coach Kush Malhotra broke down the science of supplement timing, offering a strategic guide to help people get the most out of their daily regimen. Also read | Cardiologist with 30+ years of experience shares why even ‘healthy’ supplements may not protect your heart

The mid-day fat factor: vitamin D and omega-3 For vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, Kush highlighted the importance of pairing them with a meal that contains healthy fats.

"You can take Vitamin D with breakfast or lunch, specifically with whichever meal has more fat," Kush explained, noting that vitamin D is fat-soluble. He also issued a specific warning regarding vitamin D: avoid taking it at night. Some studies suggest that Vitamin D can interfere with melatonin production, potentially disrupting your sleep cycle. Similarly, omega-3s were better tolerated during the day to aid digestion.

The evening wind-down: magnesium When the sun goes down, Kush suggested reaching for magnesium. Known for its ability to support muscle function and the nervous system, it serves as a natural relaxant. Take with dinner or shortly before bed. "It relaxes the body and improves your sleep quality," Kush said, making it a perfect tool for recovery after a long day.

While timing can provide a significant edge, Kush concluded with a reality check: supplements are not a magic fix for a poor routine. "Remember, these supplements will only be effective if your overall lifestyle is balanced," he said. Proper sleep, consistent exercise, and a whole-food diet remain the foundation of health; supplements are simply the finishing touches.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.