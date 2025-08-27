Gastroenterologist reveals why the timing for taking supplements also matters for best results

You may be taking your vitamin and mineral supplements everyday but do you take them at the correct time? Many people assume that supplements work the same way no matter when they’re consumed, but the truth is, they might as well underperform or even cause side effects like digestive issues if not taken at the right time or paired with the right nutrients. Gastroenterologist breaks down the mechanism behind supplement absorption and why timing matter.(Unsplash)

Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has listed the optimal timing and pairings for various vitamin and mineral supplements to maximize their effectiveness and minimize side effects. In an Instagram video posted on August 27, Dr. Sethi provided a guide to optimize your supplementation to get better results, including which ones to take in an empty stomach and the food pairings to add or avoid.

Pair iron with vitamin C

Dr. Sethi recommends taking iron supplements bright and early in the morning, on an empty stomach. Iron pairs well with vitamin C, as the latter increases the bioavailability of iron, helping the body absorb more of the mineral. The gastroenterologist also advised to refrain from consuming tea or coffee around the time you’re taking iron supplements - precisely an hour before and after - since the polyphenols in these beverages block iron absorption.

Vitamin B complex

The best time to take vitamin B complex, as recommended by Dr. Sethi, is in the morning since it helps support energy production and metabolism for the rest of the day. A report published on Medical News Today further explains that research indicates vitamin B-6 can potentially interfere with sleep, by inducing vivid dreams - hence it is safer to take vitamin B supplements right after waking up in the morning.

Calcium

According to Dr. Sethi, the best time to take calcium supplements is in the evening or paired with meals. This way, it is easier on the stomach. Moreover, calcium plays an important role in the sleep-wake cycle, by helping the synthesis of melatonin, as per an article on VeryWell Health reviewed by dietician Allison Herries - so it is better to take calcium close to bedtime. However, the gastroenterologist warns against pairing calcium with iron since the former decreases iron absorption.

Zinc

Dr. Sethi recommends taking zinc supplements along with food, preferably at dinner time. Zinc has the tendency of causing nausea or stomach discomfort in some people, and pairing it with food helps decrease the discomfort. More reason to take zinc supplements during dinner is that, like calcium, it absorbs better when kept separate from iron.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.