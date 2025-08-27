AIIMS gastroenterologist explains if drinking coconut water helps weight loss and is good for high blood pressure

In an August 26 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, as well as Harvard and Stanford Universities, offered a comprehensive overview of tender coconut water's health benefits and limitations, framed in a 'yes or no' question format. Find out if drinking coconut water actually helps with weight loss or depression. Also read | Coconut water: Madhuri Dixit’s beauty secret to glowing skin? Dr Sethi shared details of coconut water's calorie content and provided a recommended daily intake for healthy adults, with a caveat for individuals with pre-existing conditions.(Pexels)

Is coconut water actually healthy?

In the video, the doctor highlighted coconut water's effectiveness for hydration, gut motility, acid reflux, and high blood pressure, attributing these to its electrolyte and potassium content. While he acknowledged potential benefits for kidney stones and as a sports drink alternative due to lower sugar and higher potassium, Dr Sethi debunked claims regarding direct weight loss effects, painful period reduction, or depression relief due to a lack of strong evidence.

He said: “Coconut water, yes or no. Hydrate the body, yes. Good for gut motility, yes. The electrolytes support digestion. Soothe my acid reflux, yes. Help lose weight, no direct effect. Good for high blood pressure, yes. The potassium helps. Help with kidney stones, yes, as noted in small human studies. Reduce painful periods? No strong evidence. Good alternative to sports drinks? Yes. Less sugar? Yes. Less sugar, more potassium. Help with depression? No strong evidence.”

‘1 cup coconut water is safe for most healthy adults’

Dr Sethi also shared details of coconut water's calorie content and provided a recommended daily intake for healthy adults, with a caveat for individuals with pre-existing conditions. He said, “High in calories? No. 45 to 60 kilo calories per cup. How much to drink? One cup, that is 240 ml a day, is safe for most healthy adults. Adjust if you have kidney, heart, or blood sugar problems.”

Earlier, Dr Jamal A Khan, MBBS, MD (medical microbiology), and cancer immunotherapist, warned people, especially those who are old, to avoid drinking coconut water, as the beverage is high in potassium. Click here to know what he said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.