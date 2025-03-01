Is fresh coconut water actually healthy? Doctor warns you should be wary; here's why

Tender coconut water can be a healthy addition to a balanced diet when consumed in moderation. But in a new Instagram video, Dr Jamal A Khan, MBBS, MD (medical microbiology), and cancer immunotherapist, warned people, especially those who are aged, to avoid it, as the beverage is high in potassium. Also read | Madhuri Dixit’s beauty secret to glowing skin at 57 is this healthy drink she swears by WebMD adds that coconut water contains high levels of potassium, so don't drink it if you have high potassium levels in your blood. (Freepik)

Coconut water should be consumed less

Coconut water is the clear fluid found inside coconuts. Drinking too much coconut water can lead to an overload of potassium in the body, affecting the function of the heart, as per Dr Jamal A Khan.

He said, “Coconut water should be consumed less, especially by elderly people. It contains a lot of potassium, which can hamper cardiac functions. We tell our patients that coconut water is not good for their health. If you are out in the sun or are sweating, drinking some coconut water is enough, it should not be added to your daily routine.”

What you need to know about coconut water

As per WebMD, coconut water is rich in carbohydrates and electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium. Because of these electrolytes, there’s a lot of interest in using coconut water to treat and prevent dehydration.

WebMD adds that since coconut water contains high levels of potassium, don't drink it if you have high potassium levels in your blood. Moreover, normally, potassium is excreted in the urine if blood levels get too high. But this doesn’t happen if the kidneys aren’t working normally. If you have kidney problems, talk to your healthcare provider before taking coconut water.

What's more? According to WebMD, coconut water might interfere with blood pressure and blood sugar control during and after surgery. Stop using coconut water at least two weeks before a scheduled surgery. Coconut water may interact with certain medications as well. So, speak with a healthcare provider to find out what type of coconut water and dose might be best for a specific condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.