Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is fresh coconut water actually healthy? Doctor warns you should be wary; here's why

BySanya Panwar
Mar 01, 2025 02:12 PM IST

Coconut water contains electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, magnesium and phosphorus. But should you add the refreshing drink to your routine?

Tender coconut water can be a healthy addition to a balanced diet when consumed in moderation. But in a new Instagram video, Dr Jamal A Khan, MBBS, MD (medical microbiology), and cancer immunotherapist, warned people, especially those who are aged, to avoid it, as the beverage is high in potassium. Also read | Madhuri Dixit’s beauty secret to glowing skin at 57 is this healthy drink she swears by

WebMD adds that coconut water contains high levels of potassium, so don't drink it if you have high potassium levels in your blood. (Freepik)
WebMD adds that coconut water contains high levels of potassium, so don't drink it if you have high potassium levels in your blood. (Freepik)

Coconut water should be consumed less

Coconut water is the clear fluid found inside coconuts. Drinking too much coconut water can lead to an overload of potassium in the body, affecting the function of the heart, as per Dr Jamal A Khan.

He said, “Coconut water should be consumed less, especially by elderly people. It contains a lot of potassium, which can hamper cardiac functions. We tell our patients that coconut water is not good for their health. If you are out in the sun or are sweating, drinking some coconut water is enough, it should not be added to your daily routine.”

What you need to know about coconut water

As per WebMD, coconut water is rich in carbohydrates and electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, and magnesium. Because of these electrolytes, there’s a lot of interest in using coconut water to treat and prevent dehydration.

WebMD adds that since coconut water contains high levels of potassium, don't drink it if you have high potassium levels in your blood. Moreover, normally, potassium is excreted in the urine if blood levels get too high. But this doesn’t happen if the kidneys aren’t working normally. If you have kidney problems, talk to your healthcare provider before taking coconut water.

What's more? According to WebMD, coconut water might interfere with blood pressure and blood sugar control during and after surgery. Stop using coconut water at least two weeks before a scheduled surgery. Coconut water may interact with certain medications as well. So, speak with a healthcare provider to find out what type of coconut water and dose might be best for a specific condition.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On