Nephrologist shares 7 tips to avoid kidney stones before they develop: What are oxalate-dense foods?
From drinking lot of water throughout the day to increasing plant-based protein intake, here are a few ways to avoid kidney stones.
Kidneys are vital, life-sustaining organs, but poor lifestyle choices and unhealthy diets can increase the risk of kidney stone formation. These stones, formed by the buildup of salts and minerals, can cause intense pain, discomfort, and complications if left untreated.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mohit Khirbat, consultant, nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Mild changes in lifestyle and cautious dietary practices can do wonders to maintain your kidneys in top condition and free of stones.” Also read | Think you are safe from kidney stones? Doctor says these foods could be your enemy
Dr. Mohit Khirbat further suggested a few tips to avoid kidney stones before they develop:
1. Drink plenty of fluids
Drinking sufficient water is the best and easiest way to avoid kidney stones. Proper hydration makes it easier for minerals and salts in the urine to be diluted, thus minimizing the likelihood of them forming stones. Drink 8–10 glasses daily, or more if you are a heavy sweater.
2. Avoid excess salt consumption
Increased sodium content leads to more calcium loss through urine, raising the potential for stone formation. Reduce processed foods, salty snacks, and excessive table salt to help save your kidneys.
3. Regular balanced calcium intake
Contrary to what many people think, eliminating calcium entirely from your diet might be increasing your risk of getting kidney stones. Incorporate calcium foods in moderation because dietary calcium combines with oxalate in the intestines and stops it from reaching the urine. Also read | Kidney stones: Warning signs and symptoms, reasons, treatment; how to prevent
4. Cut oxalate-dense foods
Foods such as spinach, beets, nuts, and chocolate are rich in oxalates, which may bind with calcium to create stones. You don't have to cut them out completely, but reduce their frequency—particularly if you've had kidney stones in the past.
5. Increase plant-based proteins
Animal-protein-rich diets tend to build up uric acid levels, which develop into uric acid stones. Attempt to include more plant-based proteins such as lentils, beans, and tofu in your diet.
6. Avoid sugary drinks
Colas, sodas, and sweetened beverages can increase the risk of stones due to their high sugar and phosphoric acid content. Water and fresh juices are better alternatives. Also read | Scared of kidney stones? Surgeon says avoid these 7 foods: Meat, caffeine, juice
7. Maintain a healthy weight
Obesity can alter the acid-base balance in urine, making stones more likely to form. Regular exercise and a balanced diet can help maintain a healthy weight and support kidney health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.