Nutritionist lists 5 everyday foods to keep us going all day: Complex carbs to hydration champions

A healthy diet does not consist of fancy dishes; it is all about the perfect balance in nutrition and finding the simplest food items that can provide us that. A balanced diet that includes vegetables, proteins and more is important. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Prachi Jain, chief clinical nutritionist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram said, “Basic function of food is to give energy which is required to fulfill our daily day to day activities but eating right and safe food is an art of living. Be mindful while selecting your food options to stay active and healthy. Choose locally grown food, seasonal food, which are readily available at affordable prices.” Also read | Nutritionist shares 10 easy fat loss hacks that will help you lose weight without starving: Start every meal with dahi

The nutritionist further noted down the simple foods to add to diet to keep going:

1. Complex carbohydrates:

Rice, whole wheat roti, multigrain preparations, and millets like ragi, jowar, bajra, maize, and oats, along with foods like bananas and sweet potatoes, are rich in complex carbohydrates. These not only provide sustained energy by releasing it slowly but also supply fibre to keep you fuller for longer. On average, 1 gram of carbohydrates provides 4 kcal of energy.

2. Protein:

Proteins play a key role in muscle building, tissue growth, and repair. They also support strength and endurance, making them essential for overall health. Add protein-rich foods like whole pulses, sprouts, eggs, lean meat, chicken, fish, tofu, and paneer to your daily meals. Each gram of protein provides 4 kcal of energy.

3. Fats:

Fats are often misunderstood, but they are essential for good health. In fact, 1 gram of fat provides 9 kcal, more than double the energy from carbohydrates. The key lies in choosing healthy fats such as nuts (almonds, walnuts), seeds (flax, chia, pumpkin), avocado, and freshwater fish. Good fats help you feel full, curb cravings, stabilize mood, and most importantly, aid in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K. Also read | Gently detox your mind and body: Nutritionist shares 6 diet tips to follow

Seasonal fruits and veggies are loaded with health benefits.(Unsplash)

4. Fruits and vegetables:

Fruits and vegetables are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them essential for overall health. Seasonal varieties are especially rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and strengthen immunity. Low in calories yet nutrient-dense, they make a smart choice for mid-morning snacks or fillers between meals.

5. Water:

Water may not be classified as a nutrient, but it is vital for life. An adult needs about 2–2.5 litres daily to stay healthy. It regulates body temperature, prevents dehydration, and directly impacts energy levels, physical performance, and overall wellbeing. Also read | Nutrition for new mothers: Expert shares 7 diet tips for breastfeeding moms

Tips to stay active:

Eat short, frequent and balanced meals that include complex carbohydrates, protein and good fats.

Stay hydrated. Dehydration leads to fatigue and low concentration which directly affects your activity.

Stay away from processed sugars, carbonated drinks, fried food, packed, preserved, canned bakery and ready-to-eat food.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.