'What no one tells you about life after Ozempic': Nutritionist shares what happens after you stop using weight loss drug
Nutritionists warn that stopping Ozempic can trigger hunger and anxiety, stressing that focus should shift from restrictive eating to rebuilding metabolism.
Though their primary role is managing type 2 diabetes, drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro often come up in discussion around weight loss. The weight changes people notice when they start taking these drugs are a secondary effect, not the purpose. Moreover, Ozempic works by helping regulate blood sugar and digestion, and like any medication, it's meant to be used under medical guidance
However, there are several reports and experts online suggesting that there may be some severe health side effects, especially after you stop taking this drug. In a post shared on June 2, 2025, Chelsey Buckley, a certified nutrition coach, listed what happens when you have finally lost weight with Ozempic and now you stop the drug.
‘What no one is telling you about life after Ozempic’
In a video titled ‘What no one is telling you about life after Ozempic’, Chelsey highlighted 3 things that happen when you stop taking the weight loss drugs. She captioned the clip, “You finally lost the weight. Everyone assumes you’re happy. But you’re not. You’re anxious, confused…and scared to eat. Here’s what no one is telling you about life after Ozempic.”
1. The hunger comes back
According to the nutritionist, when you stop taking Ozempic, the hunger comes back, and when it does, you panic. She explained that this is not because you’re weak – but because you were never taught ‘how to fuel your body without relying on the medication.’
2. You’re scared of gaining it all back
Additionally, after stopping the weight loss drug, she emphasised that people are often scared of gaining it all back. “You worked so hard to get here. But now you’re skipping meals, overthinking every bite, and stuck in the same fear-based mindset that led you to Ozempic in the first place,” she explained.
3. The real work starts now
She stated that though you have lost weight, achieved your goals, and stopped taking the drug, the real work starts now. “It’s not about eating as little as possible. It’s about rebuilding your metabolism, your muscles, and your trust in food again,” she explained.
Lastly, she explained, “If no one prepared you for this part, you’re not alone. You don’t need another diet. You need support. A plan. And a way forward that feels doable — for life.” If you want to learn more about the side effects of taking drugs like Mounjaro, read more about it here.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
