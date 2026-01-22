Nutritionist shares 10 foods that work like Ozempic but without the side effects: Avocados, berries and more
Want to lose weight naturally, without having to rely on injections? Check out these foods recommended by Natalie that deliver the same effects as Ozempic.
Ozempic has dominated weight-loss conversations lately, but many people don’t fully understand how it actually works. Rather than melting fat away overnight, GLP-1 drugs primarily blunt hunger signals and increase feelings of fullness - making it easier to eat less and stay consistent with healthier habits. The catch? Those effects can come with side effects, high costs, and dependency. Nutrition experts say similar appetite-regulating benefits can be achieved through everyday foods that naturally support satiety, energy balance, and sustainable weight management.
Natalie Castellan, a nutritionist and fitness coach based in Melbourne, Australia, has shared 10 foods she includes in her diet that help promote satiety and appetite control - delivering Ozempic-like benefits without the side effects.
In an Instagram video shared on January 19, the nutritionist explains, “Everyone’s talking about Ozempic right now. but here’s the thing…it’s not a miracle, it’s a mute button for hunger. And when it wears off? You still need habits that actually work. The women who keep their results long-term aren’t living off injections, they’re eating in a way that keeps them full, fuels their training, and makes consistency feel easy.”
1. Avocado
Avocados are packed with fibres and healthy fats that slow digestion and keep you satisfied for longer. Natalie explains, “Fibre and healthy fats that slow digestion, balance hormones, and make meals actually satisfying.” She recommends adding half an avocado to eggs, toast, or a salad, noting that it can help keep you fuller and satisfied for much longer.
2. Chia seeds
According to the nutritionist, chia seeds are a great addition to meals as they add bulk and help keep you feeling full for longer.
3. Potatoes
Potatoes are an excellent choice when you want to add volume to a meal, as they are among the most filling carbohydrate sources. Natalie explains, “Potatoes are one of the most filling carb on the satiety index!”
4. Eggs and egg whites
Eating eggs - or even just the whites if you avoid the yolk for health reasons - can be very filling due to their high protein content and may help curb mid-morning cravings, according to Natalie.
5. Lean protein
Natalie explains that lean proteins such as chicken, turkey, and fish help fuel metabolism, keep you feeling fuller for longer, and support muscle strength and fat loss. She emphasises, “Chicken, turkey, fish keeps you full, builds muscle, and supports fat loss. The more muscle you keep, the faster your metabolism works.”
6. Berries
Berries are low in calories and rich in fibres and antioxidants, making them an excellent addition to your meals. The nutritionist highlights, “Berries are sweet, low-cal, high-fibre, great for boosting mood and adding more food for less calories.”
7. High protein yoghurt
Consuming high-protein fortified yoghurt not only helps keep you fuller for longer but also supports meeting your daily protein targets. You can also add some fruits or oats to make a balanced meal out of it. Natalie explains, “High-protein yoghurt (has) 15g+ protein per serve, (is) easy to digest, perfect for busy days. Add fruit or oats to make it balanced and filling.”
8. Oats
Oats are a source of carbohydrates, but the kind that are absorbed slowly into the bloodstream. Natalie highlights that these slow-release carbs help provide steady, sustained energy throughout the day.
9. Salmon
The nutritionist recommends eating fatty fishes like salmon at least two to three times a week because they are not only rich in protein but are also packed with omega-3 fatty acids. She explains, “Omega-3s plus protein equals hormone support, energy, and recovery. Two to three serves a week go a long way.”
10. Leafy greens
Leafy vegetables are low in calorie but add volume to your meals, keeping you satiated for longer. The nutritionist describes leafy greens as “low-cal volume that helps digestion and supports higher protein intake without bloating.”
