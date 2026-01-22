Nutritionist shares 10 foods that work like Ozempic but without the side effects: Avocados, berries and more

Ozempic has dominated weight-loss conversations lately, but many people don’t fully understand how it actually works. Rather than melting fat away overnight, GLP-1 drugs primarily blunt hunger signals and increase feelings of fullness - making it easier to eat less and stay consistent with healthier habits. The catch? Those effects can come with side effects, high costs, and dependency. Nutrition experts say similar appetite-regulating benefits can be achieved through everyday foods that naturally support satiety, energy balance, and sustainable weight management. Some foods deliver the same effects as GLP-1 drugs, helping you lose weight naturally. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Nutritionist conducts a simple experiment to show how eating fibres before carbs can reduce the risk of diabetes

Natalie Castellan, a nutritionist and fitness coach based in Melbourne, Australia, has shared 10 foods she includes in her diet that help promote satiety and appetite control - delivering Ozempic-like benefits without the side effects.

In an Instagram video shared on January 19, the nutritionist explains, “Everyone’s talking about Ozempic right now. but here’s the thing…it’s not a miracle, it’s a mute button for hunger. And when it wears off? You still need habits that actually work. The women who keep their results long-term aren’t living off injections, they’re eating in a way that keeps them full, fuels their training, and makes consistency feel easy.”