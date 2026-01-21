Kim Sharma turns 46! Her secret to looking fit and fabulous even with large appetite, PCOS: No white rice, sugar, maida

According to Kim, after her PCOS diagnosis, she had two options that could work as antidotes, medication and exercise, and she went for the latter. She included a bunch of forms in her fitness and wellness routine, including functional training, pilates and cardiovascular work.

In a November 2021 interview with Mid Day , Kim, who had just entered her 40s, revealed at that time that her fitness journey began almost 15 years ago when she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian disease (PCOS), a common hormonal condition that causes hormonal imbalances, irregular periods, excess androgen levels and cysts in the ovaries.

Actor Kim Sharma is celebrating her birthday today on January 21. As the actor turns 46 today, we decided to take a look at her fit lifestyle in her 40s and find out the secret to her looking young and healthy with every passing year.

“I also enjoy pole dancing. It has many advantages for the upper body and core. For me, it’s a refuge from weekly [chores]. During the one-hour training session, I do not look at my phone, talk to anyone or laugh. It is a special time in the day for me,” she told Mid Day.

Minimising her routines in the 40s However, when she reached her 40s, the actor decided to learn to minimise. Earlier, she confessed to being fortunate enough to ‘maintain her figure despite her large appetite.’ However, in her 40s, she had to learn to minimise her carb intake as age-related metabolic slowdown began to take a toll.

“I avoid white rice, sugar, and maida, which have never been beneficial for anyone. But I do have a cheat meal because I think abstinence doesn’t get you too far. I am watchful of what I eat, but I don’t deprive myself, because deprivation becomes evident on your face,” she shared. She also enjoys kickboxing now, and post-30, focuses on preservation over exertion, training long, and avoiding practices that hamper her growth.

Lastly, sharing her key fitness tips, the actor advised embracing body acceptance, being okay with the way you look, maintaining a smart diet and exercise regimen, avoiding fat burners and supplements, understanding the importance of water in a weight-management plan, and improving your sleep cycle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.