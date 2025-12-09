California cardiologist with 20 years experience warns against negative impact of weight loss drugs on your metabolism

Weight loss drugs have become a huge part of the wellness trend and have been utilised by those struggling with losing weight for years. While there have been many discussions about their benefits and ill effects, Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is highlighting their impact on the metabolism. Weight loss medications can help you lose weight, but it is also important to talk about what they do to your metabolism after. (Shutterstock)

On December 9, Dr Sanjay, a functional medicine doctor and board-certified interventional cardiologist with over 20 years of experience, shared a video on Instagram highlighting what weight loss drugs do to our metabolism.

Weight loss drugs and their impact on metabolism

Sharing a video, titled ‘Weight loss medications can help you lose weight…but no one talks about what they do to your metabolism after’, Dr Sanjay revealed that during the 20 years of practising cardiology, he has kept the same pattern in patients: they were ‘losing weight quickly on medication, but feeling worse on the inside.’

Explaining the reason behind the phenomenon, the cardiologist stated that it was because they were “exhausted, unfocused, anxious about weight returning, and confused about why their metabolism felt ‘slowed down’ even though the scale had dropped.”

According to the cardiologist, they tried eating less, adding more workouts, switching medications, pushing through fatigue, and even doubling down on routines that had worked in the past. However, nothing truly fixed the underlying issues for these patients.

The real reason: ‘Weight-loss medication changes your metabolic…’

The cardiologist shared in the post that after years of watching these patterns repeat, he understood the real missing link: “Weight-loss medication changes your metabolic signalling, and the only thing that worked long-term was rebuilding the systems those medications quiet down.”

How can one fix these issues? According to Dr Sanjay, everything shifted - 'their metabolism woke back up, energy returned, and weight stabilised without fear of rebounding - when patients started focusing on repairing their:

Mitochondria

Hormones

Appetite pathways

Energy rhythms

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

