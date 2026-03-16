Gastroenterologist shares delicious, gut-friendly blueberry chia pudding breakfast recipe packed with antioxidants
If you were looking for gut-friendly breakfast options that also taste great, we found a blueberry chia pudding that's actually worth getting out of bed for!
Starting your day with a well-balanced breakfast can set the tone for better energy, focus, and digestion throughout the day. But if you’re looking for morning meals that not only taste good but are also packed with gut-friendly ingredients, it may be time to refresh your breakfast routine.
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From fibre-rich seeds to probiotic-packed yoghurt and antioxidant-loaded fruits, the right combination of ingredients can support your gut while keeping you satisfied. If you’ve been searching for a simple, nourishing recipe worth getting out of bed for, this delicious blueberry chia pudding might be the perfect addition to your breakfast lineup.
Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared a well-balanced, gut-friendly breakfast recipe for blueberry chia pudding. In an Instagram video posted on March 16, he walks viewers through how to prepare the dish while also explaining the health benefits of each ingredient used in the recipe.
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup blueberries, plus extra for topping
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup, or to taste
- 1 teaspoon cacao nibs or crushed dark chocolate
Method
- Mash the blueberries: In a bowl, gently mash the blueberries using the back of a spoon or a fork until they release their juices and form a slightly chunky mixture.
- Add the remaining ingredients: Add the Greek yoghurt, chia seeds, vanilla, and honey / maple syrup to the mashed blueberries.
- Mix well: Stir everything together thoroughly until the ingredients are smooth and evenly combined.
- Add toppings: Top the mixture with a few extra blueberries and sprinkle some cacao nibs or finely chopped dark chocolate for added texture and flavour.
- Refrigerate: Cover the bowl and place it in the refrigerator for at least two hours to allow the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and thicken the mixture. For the best creamy, pudding-like consistency, let it chill overnight.
Health benefits
While walking viewers through the recipe, Dr Salhab explains that each ingredient was chosen for its specific health benefits. He adds wild blueberries for their rich antioxidant profile, Greek yoghurt for a boost of protein, chia seeds for fibre, dark chocolate for liver health, and a touch of maple syrup as a more bloat-friendly sweetener – bringing together a combination that makes the dish a well-balanced powerhouse for gut health.
He highlights that blueberries, cacao nibs, and chia seeds are rich in antioxidants and plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which support cognitive function and attention span. According to him, these compounds can also help lower inflammation and aid fat metabolism, making them beneficial for liver health as well. Meanwhile, Greek yoghurt and chia seeds work together as a synergistic combination, creating a prebiotic-probiotic blend that nourishes the gut microbiome, supports microbial diversity, and promotes healthier digestion.
Dr Salhab explains, “Blueberries, cacao nibs, and chia seeds are rich in antioxidants and plant-based omega-3s that help support brain health, focus, and memory. These same compounds may also help support liver health by lowering inflammation and helping with fat metabolism. Greek yogurt and chia seeds help support a healthier gut by providing probiotics and fermentable fibre that nourish the microbiome and support digestion.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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