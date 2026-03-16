Gastroenterologist shares delicious, gut-friendly blueberry chia pudding breakfast recipe packed with antioxidants

Starting your day with a well-balanced breakfast can set the tone for better energy, focus, and digestion throughout the day. But if you’re looking for morning meals that not only taste good but are also packed with gut-friendly ingredients, it may be time to refresh your breakfast routine. Try out Dr Salhab's blueberry chia pudding recipe. Your gut will thank you! (Pinterest)

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From fibre-rich seeds to probiotic-packed yoghurt and antioxidant-loaded fruits, the right combination of ingredients can support your gut while keeping you satisfied. If you’ve been searching for a simple, nourishing recipe worth getting out of bed for, this delicious blueberry chia pudding might be the perfect addition to your breakfast lineup.

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator who specialises in digestive, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional health, has shared a well-balanced, gut-friendly breakfast recipe for blueberry chia pudding. In an Instagram video posted on March 16, he walks viewers through how to prepare the dish while also explaining the health benefits of each ingredient used in the recipe.