Tired of chia pudding? Food blogger shares aleev seed kheer recipe: ‘India’s own iron-rich superfood dessert’
If you're tired of eating the same old chia seed pudding for a guilt-free dessert experience, try this aleev seed kheer recipe today!
Craving dessert but want something that feels nourishing rather than indulgent? If you are tired of the usual chia seed pudding and looking for a wholesome alternative, this aleev seed kheer might be exactly what you need. Naturally rich in iron and deeply rooted in traditional Indian kitchens, this comforting sweet dish does more than just satisfy a sugar craving - it doubles up as a nutrient-dense treat that can be more beneficial than popping an iron supplement.
A food blogger known as The Food Nerds on Instagram has shared a wholesome dessert recipe featuring aleev, or halim, seeds - a nourishing kheer that is naturally rich in iron. Celebrating the seeds’ traditional health benefits, the recipe transforms this humble ingredient into a comforting sweet dish that is both indulgent and nutrient-dense.
In an Instagram video shared on February 21, the food blogger explains, “India sucks at marketing and if you thought this was chia seed pudding you just proved my point. These are Aleev seeds (also known as Halim seeds), rich in iron and folate and excellent for hormonal health.”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients (makes 8 servings)
- 30g aleev seeds
- 130g water (for soaking)
- 4 tbsp jaggery (adjust to taste)
- 1 tsp cardamom + nutmeg powder
- 2 to 2.5 cups milk
Method
- Soak the aleev seeds in water for about 30 minutes, or until they swell up and soften.
- In a pan, dry roast a handful of nuts until lightly golden and aromatic. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan, add jaggery along with the soaked aleev seeds. Roast gently, stirring continuously so the mixture blends well and does not stick.
- Add cardamom powder and nutmeg powder, mixing thoroughly to infuse the flavours.
- Grind the roasted nuts into a coarse powder and stir them into the mixture.
- Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly - this step is important before adding milk.
- Once cooled, add cold milk and mix well until smooth and combined.
- Serve chilled.
Tip: Consume in moderation.
Health benefits
Aleev, or halim seeds, are tiny nutritional powerhouses packed with iron - in fact, they are said to contain more iron than an entire bowl of spinach. Rich, dense and deeply nourishing, these seeds have long been valued in traditional diets for boosting strength and supporting overall health. According to the food blogger, this wholesome sweet dish made from aleev seeds is nothing less than “India’s own iron-rich superfood dessert” - a delicious way to turn everyday nutrition into something indulgent yet beneficial.
She highlights that aleev seeds are naturally rich in iron and folate and have traditionally been consumed to support hormonal balance and overall strength, particularly during postpartum recovery. Known for their restorative properties, these seeds are believed to aid hormonal regulation and replenish nutrient stores after childbirth. For this reason, aleev kheer is commonly prepared in many households as a nourishing, rebuilding food for new mothers - a comforting dish rooted in both tradition and nutrition.
The food blogger explains, “Aleev seeds are naturally rich in iron and folate, traditionally consumed to support hormonal balance and strength, especially during postpartum recovery. In many Indian homes, this kheer is given to new mothers as a nourishing, rebuilding food.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
