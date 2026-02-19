Florida gastroenterologist shares recipe for a high-fibre strawberry chia seed jam with no added sugar

Jam is one of the most commonly found items in the kitchen cupboards, and arguably comes right after butter when it comes to pairing with bread. A childhood favourite of many, the sweet and fruity taste of jam is addictive to say the least. Dr Salhab suggests using frozen strawberries to make jam to get a better flavour profile. (Pexel)

However, for those who are conscious of their diet being healthy and seek to limit calorie intake, jams can be a cause of concern. The store-bought varieties, irrespective of their flavour, usually contain added sugar and are not the healthiest of foods to include in breakfast.

However, taking to Instagram on February 19, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, shared a recipe to create a healthier version of the food at home that not only has zero added sugar, but is also enriched with fibre, vitamins and antioxidants.

The strawberry chia seed jam recipe uses frozen strawberries, which Dr Salhab believes, “unlocks a deeper, richer fruit flavour you just can’t get from fresh alone.” It uses just four ingredients, and can be used like regular jam as the perfect topping for yoghurt, oatmeal, or a nut butter sandwich.