Florida gastroenterologist shares recipe for a high-fibre strawberry chia seed jam with no added sugar
Dr Salhab's strawberry chia seed jam is the perfect food for healthy indulgence. Here's the simple and easy recipe.
Jam is one of the most commonly found items in the kitchen cupboards, and arguably comes right after butter when it comes to pairing with bread. A childhood favourite of many, the sweet and fruity taste of jam is addictive to say the least.
However, for those who are conscious of their diet being healthy and seek to limit calorie intake, jams can be a cause of concern. The store-bought varieties, irrespective of their flavour, usually contain added sugar and are not the healthiest of foods to include in breakfast.
However, taking to Instagram on February 19, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist and health content creator from Florida, specialising in digestion, liver, pancreas and nutrition, shared a recipe to create a healthier version of the food at home that not only has zero added sugar, but is also enriched with fibre, vitamins and antioxidants.
The strawberry chia seed jam recipe uses frozen strawberries, which Dr Salhab believes, “unlocks a deeper, richer fruit flavour you just can’t get from fresh alone.” It uses just four ingredients, and can be used like regular jam as the perfect topping for yoghurt, oatmeal, or a nut butter sandwich.
Ingredients for strawberry chia seed jam:
- Frozen strawberries
- Fresh lemon juice
- Chia seeds
- Pure maple syrup
Method of preparation:
- Take frozen strawberries and place them in a pan on medium heat. According to Dr Salhab, lightly cooking frozen strawberries unlocks a deeper, richer fruit flavour that cannot be extracted from fresh fruit alone
- Simmer on medium heat until the strawberries are soft and mashable
- Mash in the strawberries when they are completely soft. This releases the juices and concentrates the taste, shared Dr Salhab
- Add a squeeze of lemon to brighten the flavour of the strawberry mash
- Next, stir in chia seeds for fibre and thickness
- Finish with a drizzle of maple syrup for natural sweetness
- Take the pan off the heat and transfer the mixture to a container
- Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, and you have got a naturally sweet, high-fibre jam made from real ingredients
- Use it to make a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich, or as a topping in your favourite sweet recipe
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
