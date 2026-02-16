Nutritionist shares best iron-rich food source and explains how to consume it: ‘More iron than a bowl of spinach…’
Most people often turn to iron supplements when their levels are deficient, but opting for iron-rich foods can be a natural alternative.
Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional concerns, often leaving people feeling fatigued, weak, and struggling with issues like hair fall. While supplements are a common go-to, improving your diet can be a powerful first step in restoring healthy iron levels naturally. In fact, there is one tiny yet mighty food source that contains more iron than an entire bowl of spinach - and it could make a noticeable difference when included correctly in your daily routine.
Also Read | Nutritionist shares the secret to boosting metabolism: ‘Forget green tea and cold plunges…’
Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has revealed a powerful iron-rich food you should consider adding to your daily diet to naturally elevate iron levels, enhance energy and vitality, and help curb hair fall linked to deficiencies. In an Instagram video shared on 12 February, the nutritionist breaks down the impressive health benefits of haleem, or garden cress seeds, and explains the most effective way to consume them to maximise iron absorption and overall nutritional gains.
Best iron-rich food
According to Khushi, haleem seeds - also known as garden cress seeds - contain more iron than an entire bowl of spinach, making them a potent yet underrated nutritional powerhouse. Beyond their impressive iron content, they are rich in protein and essential micronutrients like vitamins A, C and K, according to Healthline, and are remarkably easy to incorporate into the diet.
The nutritionist states, “Stop ignoring these tiny powerhouses! Haleem seeds (Garden Cress) pack significantly more iron than a bowl of spinach, making them a game-changer for your energy and hair health. They are super nutritious and easy to consume.”
How to consume them?
For optimal iron absorption, the nutritionist advises pairing them with sources of vitamin C and healthy fats, which help enhance bioavailability and maximise their benefits. When soaked in water, the seeds develop a gel-like consistency that supports smoother digestion and better gut health.
Khushi recommends, “To unlock their full potential, soak them overnight to create a gel-like texture that aids digestion. For maximum absorption, pair them with healthy fats and vitamin C. How to consume it? Just take overnight soaked haleem seeds, mix it with a little ghee, add warm water and for vitamin C, add amla juice or fresh lemon.”
Quantity and pairing matters
Khushi emphasises that the right quantity is just as important as the right pairing when it comes to unlocking maximum absorption. While healthy fats help ease digestion and improve nutrient uptake, vitamin C plays a crucial role in enhancing iron absorption. She recommends soaking one tablespoon of haleem seeds, adding warm water to the mixture, and consuming it first thing in the morning - or at any convenient time during the day - to reap the full benefits.
She notes, “Never eat raw haleem seeds. Fat makes absorption and digestion easy. Vitamin C improves iron absorption. Great for overall health but the right quantity and pairing matters. The maximum amount to consume in one go is one tbsp (soaked) and the right amount is one tbsp (soaked). Have it first thing in the morning or any time of the day.”
Health benefits
Haleem seeds are particularly beneficial for menopausal women and men over 40, as they help replenish iron stores, support healthy haemoglobin levels, and may reduce hair fall linked to nutritional deficiencies. Their rich mineral profile also contributes to stronger bones and overall vitality. Khushi suggests consuming them consistently for at least a month to notice visible improvements in energy, hair health, and general wellbeing.
The nutritionist highlights, “This combo boosts iron, haemoglobin, and reduces hair fall. These are great for bone health also because of high magnesium and amino acid levels. Great for menopausal women and men above 40.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.