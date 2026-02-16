Nutritionist shares best iron-rich food source and explains how to consume it: ‘More iron than a bowl of spinach…’

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has revealed a powerful iron-rich food you should consider adding to your daily diet to naturally elevate iron levels, enhance energy and vitality, and help curb hair fall linked to deficiencies . In an Instagram video shared on 12 February, the nutritionist breaks down the impressive health benefits of haleem, or garden cress seeds, and explains the most effective way to consume them to maximise iron absorption and overall nutritional gains.

Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional concerns, often leaving people feeling fatigued, weak, and struggling with issues like hair fall. While supplements are a common go-to, improving your diet can be a powerful first step in restoring healthy iron levels naturally. In fact, there is one tiny yet mighty food source that contains more iron than an entire bowl of spinach - and it could make a noticeable difference when included correctly in your daily routine.

Best iron-rich food According to Khushi, haleem seeds - also known as garden cress seeds - contain more iron than an entire bowl of spinach, making them a potent yet underrated nutritional powerhouse. Beyond their impressive iron content, they are rich in protein and essential micronutrients like vitamins A, C and K, according to Healthline, and are remarkably easy to incorporate into the diet.

The nutritionist states, “Stop ignoring these tiny powerhouses! Haleem seeds (Garden Cress) pack significantly more iron than a bowl of spinach, making them a game-changer for your energy and hair health. They are super nutritious and easy to consume.”

How to consume them? For optimal iron absorption, the nutritionist advises pairing them with sources of vitamin C and healthy fats, which help enhance bioavailability and maximise their benefits. When soaked in water, the seeds develop a gel-like consistency that supports smoother digestion and better gut health.

Khushi recommends, “To unlock their full potential, soak them overnight to create a gel-like texture that aids digestion. For maximum absorption, pair them with healthy fats and vitamin C. How to consume it? Just take overnight soaked haleem seeds, mix it with a little ghee, add warm water and for vitamin C, add amla juice or fresh lemon.”

Quantity and pairing matters Khushi emphasises that the right quantity is just as important as the right pairing when it comes to unlocking maximum absorption. While healthy fats help ease digestion and improve nutrient uptake, vitamin C plays a crucial role in enhancing iron absorption. She recommends soaking one tablespoon of haleem seeds, adding warm water to the mixture, and consuming it first thing in the morning - or at any convenient time during the day - to reap the full benefits.

She notes, “Never eat raw haleem seeds. Fat makes absorption and digestion easy. Vitamin C improves iron absorption. Great for overall health but the right quantity and pairing matters. The maximum amount to consume in one go is one tbsp (soaked) and the right amount is one tbsp (soaked). Have it first thing in the morning or any time of the day.”

Health benefits Haleem seeds are particularly beneficial for menopausal women and men over 40, as they help replenish iron stores, support healthy haemoglobin levels, and may reduce hair fall linked to nutritional deficiencies. Their rich mineral profile also contributes to stronger bones and overall vitality. Khushi suggests consuming them consistently for at least a month to notice visible improvements in energy, hair health, and general wellbeing.

The nutritionist highlights, “This combo boosts iron, haemoglobin, and reduces hair fall. These are great for bone health also because of high magnesium and amino acid levels. Great for menopausal women and men above 40.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.