Facing hair fall or thinning? Dermatologist suggest these hair oils to fix the problem as per your hair type

While shedding is a natural part of the hair cycle, the amount varies by hair type. However, consistently losing more than 100 strands a day is a clear sign your scalp needs extra attention. While clinical treatments are popular for the quicker solutions, they can sometimes cause scalp irritation or unwanted side effects. This is why natural oils have taken centre stage as a gentler, safer, and highly effective alternative for long-term hair health. Hair oil recommended by the dermatologist for hair growth (Freepik) Dr Nirupama Parwanda, a dermatologist, tells HealthShots: “Scalp type, hair texture and issues like hair dryness, dandruff or hair falling will determine the type of hair oils to be used depending on the issue, so it's important to examine and opt for the right option.” Dermat suggested hair oils for hair growth ● For Dry, Frizzy, or Curly Hair: Coconut oil effectively moisturises dry, frizzy, or curly hair by penetrating the strands and preventing protein loss. Almond oil and argan oil contain vitamin E and essential fatty acids, which help to soften hair, reduce frizz, and increase shine. Olive oil has rich conditioning properties and is used to repair dryness, making it an excellent choice for these types of hair.

Extracted from fresh coconut milk, this 100% natural, cold-pressed and unrefined oil comes in a convenient liquid form for easy application and retains its pure nutrients without any harsh processing. Versatile and easy to use, it can be included to your daily cooking routine, consumed as a dietary supplement, or applied topically for skin and hair. When used on hair, it helps reduce hair fall, control dandruff, and strengthen strands from root to tip, promoting healthier, shinier hair over time, claims the brand.

Enriched with 6X Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, it helps protect hair from damage caused by pollution, heat, and other external stressors. Bajaj almond drops hair oil is formulated to provide up to 2X hair fall reduction, making hair stronger and more resilient with regular use. It also boosts shine by up to 50%, leaving your hair visibly glossier. Plus, its lightweight texture makes it easier to get penetrated into the scalp for better nourishment.

Infused with a unique and precious blend of Moroccan argan oil, this formula helps deeply penetrate the hair shaft to restore strength from within. It works to revive dull, lifeless strands, leaving your hair noticeably softer, smoother, and more manageable. With regular use, it enhances shine and improves texture, revealing hair that feels silky and looks healthy. ● For Oily Scalp: Lighter oils, such as grapeseed and jojoba, are better for oily scalps. Jojoba oil also replicates the natural sebum of the scalp; it is also used to regulate oil production and does not interfere with the development of hair follicles. Heavy oils are also undeserved, as they can make the head greasy and cause buildup.

For hair care, this jojoba oil deeply moisturises the scalp and supports healthier hair growth, helping strands appear thicker, fuller, and noticeably shinier. Its lightweight, non-greasy texture allows it to absorb easily into the scalp, ensuring better penetration and maximum nourishment without weighing the hair down. Free from added fragrance, it is suitable even for those with sensitive scalps. The brand also claims it may help delay premature greying.

It deeply nourishes and moisturizes the scalp, helping reduce dandruff while strengthening hair for a shiny, healthy appearance. This 100% cold-pressed and natural oil is made with organic ingredients and is completely free from harmful chemicals, making it suitable for all skin and hair types. ● For Hair Fall / Pattern Hair Loss: Rosemary oil is known to support hair growth, especially in cases of pattern hair loss. It helps improve scalp circulation and may support follicle activity when used regularly for several months. Before applying, always dilute it with a carrier oil such as coconut or almond oil. Note: Dermatologists suggest using rosemary oil in a diluted form only. Castor Oil : Thick in consistency, it helps strengthen the hair shaft and may support scalp health when used in moderation.

Bhringraj Oil: Traditionally used to reduce breakage and support hair density

Extracted from high-quality castor seeds using traditional cold-pressing methods, it retains its natural antioxidant properties, making it ideal for maintaining skin firmness through regular massage and promoting healthy hair growth when applied to the scalp. It's also high in omega fatty acids, which help to grow and thicken brows and eyelashes.

This nourishing, cold-pressed oil contains high-quality ayurvedic herbs that prevent hair loss, promote healthy hair, and improve overall texture and volume. It is made using an ancient recipe documented in the Vedas, which calls for black sesame and virgin coconut oil infused with goat's milk and herbal extracts.

Noticing increased hair fall lately? Brialle rosemary oil is formulated with a potent concentration of rosemary extract that works deeply at the roots to address the underlying causes of hair thinning. Designed to act faster and more effectively, it helps stimulate the scalp and support healthier, stronger hair growth. Enriched with 10% olive oil, it provides deep nourishment to the scalp and helps reduce dryness and breakage. Additionally, 5% castor oil helps repair and hydrate the scalp, improving overall hair texture and resilience. With consistent use, this blend supports thicker, healthier-looking hair while strengthening strands from root to tip. ● For Dandruff-Prone Scalp: Tea tree oil, an anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory agent, can help reduce flaking and itching on dandruff-prone scalps (when diluted). Neem oil may also be used to prevent fungal growth. Coconut oil will relieve the dryness caused by minor dandruff. Argan oil and olive oil can help restore moisture, reduce breakage, and add smoothness to hair damaged by chemicals or heat styling. These oils provide a cushioning effect on the hair shaft, making it more manageable.

This oil is rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, a blend that deeply nourishes and hydrates your skin, providing long-lasting moisture. It is ideal for dry, damaged, or frizzy hair; it penetrates deep into the hair shaft to provide intense moisture and strengthen from within. Use it as a pre-shampoo treatment, a leave-in conditioner, or to tame flyaways and add shine.

It is made using the blend of neem, rosemary, and tea tree oils to keep the scalp healthy and free from buildup while promoting stronger, thicker, and longer hair. Known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties, this not just works for hair fall but also soothes irritation, reduces dandruff, and calms an itchy scalp. Lightweight and non-greasy, the formula absorbs quickly, making it ideal for regular use without weighing hair down. Suitable for all hair types, including curly, wavy, and straight.

