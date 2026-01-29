Shark Tank's Namita Thapar says ‘normal’ haemoglobin may not mean you’re healthy, urges women to check ferritin levels

For years, Namita battled anaemia with consistently low haemoglobin levels. While her haemoglobin has now stabilised, she revealed that her health concerns did not end there. The real problem, she explained, was ferritin, the body’s iron reserve, which often goes unchecked despite playing a crucial role in overall wellbeing, especially for women.

Opening up about her long struggle with anaemia , she shared in a January 29 Instagram post how low ferritin levels can cause troubling symptoms even when haemoglobin appears to be within the normal range, highlighting the need for deeper iron testing. (Also read: Shark Tank's Namita Thapar slams Bollywood for 'glorifying Meena Kumari style mother’, urges women to be ‘selfish moms’ )

Many women are often told their blood reports are “normal” and yet continue to feel persistently tired, low on energy and unwell. Indian entrepreneur and Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar has brought attention to this overlooked issue.

Sharing her experience, Thapar explained that despite normal haemoglobin, low ferritin can still trigger anaemia-like symptoms. Ideally, ferritin levels should be above 100, or at least over 70. When they dip too low, the body starts showing warning signs that often go undiagnosed.

“Even with normal haemoglobin, low ferritin can cause constant fatigue, dull skin, hair fall, breathlessness during exercise, palpitations, anxiety, brain fog and low mood,” she said.

What happens when ferritin levels are too low One symptom that is rarely talked about, according to her, is muscle weakness. Namita revealed that she has been dealing with a frozen shoulder for several months and was advised by her doctor to take a one-hour iron drip to address underlying muscle weakness caused by iron deficiency.

Highlighting a larger health concern, she pointed out that nearly 57% of women in India suffer from some form of iron deficiency. The solution, she says, is simpler than most people think, a basic blood test that checks both haemoglobin and ferritin levels.

“It takes just one simple blood test to know your haemoglobin and ferritin. Go get it done today,” Thapar urged. She ended her message with a powerful reminder for women to prioritise their health beyond survival. “Women, I don’t want you to only survive. I want you to thrive.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.