Halim seed benefits explained: From weight loss aid to anaemia prevention

Halim seeds, also known as garden cress seeds, are derived from a plant (scientific name Lepidium sativum) native to Egypt. They are now gaining popularity across the globe for their nutritional value. The seeds are especially popular in Asia, Europe and the United States. Halim seeds are full of iron, folate, fibre, vitamins C, A, E, and protein.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Traditionally, garden cress, which belongs to the family of cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprout – the Brassicaceae family, was used in the treatment of conditions such as cough, diarrhoea, vitamin C deficiency, weak immunity and constipation

The seeds of this plant, which are small and reddish in colour, are full of nutrients such as iron, folate, fibre, vitamins C, A, E, and protein. Here is all you need to know.

Good for cancer prevention

Studies suggest that halim seeds have phytochemicals and phytosterols. These are known to reduce the risk of cancer. On top of that, the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant components in these seeds may inhibit the growth of cancer cells.

Aids bone growth and health

Halim seeds are rich in calcium, phosphorus and vitamin K, Healthline reported. The benefits of these nutrients include greater bone density and proper bone mineralization. The presence of protein and vitamin D can lead to better absorption of calcium as well, another feature that helps bone health.

Prevention of anaemia

The rich iron content of halim seeds is very useful for women, children and vegetarians who may not be getting enough of this nutrient. Iron ensures a better supply of oxygen through the blood, which prevents a feeling of fatigue, weakness and other symptoms associated with anaemia, as per Beatoapp.

Good for the heart

Some studies have suggested that the omega-3 fatty acids found in halim seeds can be good for cardiovascular health. They are also believed to reduce cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation and improve blood vessel functioning.

Stronger immune system

The presence of nutrients like minerals, vitamins and proteins improves the immune system. Vitamins A, C, and E are also useful for preventing infections. Vitamin A and C, along with protein and healthy fats, improve collagen production and protect the skin from damage by environmental factors. These nutrients are also believed to help in hair growth and cut down hair loss.

Weight control aid

The fibre content in halim seeds promotes a feeling of satiety and helps in reducing calorie consumption, Healthline reported. The seeds boost metabolism as well.

How to consume halim seeds

Soaking them overnight or mixing them as part of smoothies can both give a great boost to your overall health. They can also be powdered and mixed in dishes such as sour, or eaten after being sprouted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition