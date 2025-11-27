Nutritionist says aliv seeds or halim seeds are big on benefits: They boost gut, bone, heart and hair health

Aliv seeds, also known as garden cress or Halim seeds, are one of those traditional ingredients that quietly sit in kitchens without getting the attention they deserve. These tiny reddish-brown seeds have been used for generations to support immunity, strengthen bones, boost energy, and even help with postpartum recovery. What makes them special is their nutrient density—aliv seeds are rich in vitamins A, C, and K, fiber, iron, and essential fatty acids. Whether you want healthier hair, better digestion, improved hormonal balance, or simply more strength, these seeds can be a part of your daily diet. Tiny but powerful, aliv seeds are packed with nutrients that support immunity, digestion, and overall health.(Adobe Stock)

Nutritional value of aliv seeds

According to the US Department of Agriculture, 50 grams (1 cup) of raw garden cress provides:

Calories: 16

Carbs: 3 g

Protein: 1.3 g

Fat: 0 g

Fiber: 0.5 g

Potassium: 6% DV

Vitamin A: 10% DV

Vitamin C: 39% DV

Vitamin K: 452% DV

Benefits of aliv seeds

Packed with vitamins, minerals, and powerful plant compounds, these tiny seeds offer these 10 health benefits:

1. Strengthens bones

“Aliv seeds are an excellent plant source of calcium and vitamin K, two nutrients that work together to support bone density,” Nutritionist Khyati Rupani tells Health Shots. Regular intake may help reduce the risk of weak bones and fractures, especially in women.

2. Supports weight loss

These seeds offer a good amount of protein and fiber, both of which help keep you full for longer and reduce hunger pangs. Since they are naturally low in carbs, they can be paired well with high-protein foods in a weight-loss diet.

3. Boosts immunity and hair growth

Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants like flavonoids, aliv seeds help strengthen the immune system. Their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties may protect against everyday infections such as colds, fever, and sore throat. Moreover, “aliv seeds may help repair skin problems, boost hair growth, and reduce chronic hair fall,” explains Rupani.

4. Promotes heart health

Aliv seeds contain a healthy balance of omega-3 (ALA) and omega-6 (LA) fatty acids. These essential fats support heart function, reduce inflammation, and may help maintain cholesterol levels.

5. Helps manage diabetes

The fiber in aliv seeds slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping manage blood glucose spikes. Including them regularly may support better sugar control.

6. Shows anticancer properties

A study published in the Journal of Integrative Medicine found that garden cress extract reduced leukemia cancer cell growth while supporting healthy cell activity. Although research is still early, these findings highlight its potential protective benefits.

7. Supports better eyesight

With vitamin A and antioxidants, aliv seeds help protect eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related vision issues.

8. Helps increase breast milk production

“Since aliv seeds are rich in iron, protein, and natural galactagogues, they are traditionally used to support lactating mothers. Consuming them in laddoos is one of the most common ways,” according to Rupani.

9. Reduces period cramps

Their anti-inflammatory nature may ease menstrual pain. The high iron content also helps restore iron lost during periods, supporting energy levels.

10. Boosts libido naturally

Stress and fatigue often lower libido. Aliv seeds may help balance hormones, support energy, and naturally improve sexual wellness.

How to consume Aliv seeds?

1. Halim seed water

Soak the seeds overnight, strain, and drink the water in the morning. This is helpful for bloating and period cramps.

2. Halim seed powder

Grind into a powder and add to smoothies, yoghurt, soups, or salads.

3. Halim seed tea

Boil seeds in water, steep, strain, and drink the warm infused tea.

4. Aliv seed laddoo

“Soak ½ cup of aliv seeds in coconut water. In a pan, cook the soaked seeds with grated coconut until lightly golden. Add jaggery and mix well, adding a little coconut water or milk if the mixture becomes dry. Simmer on low flame for 20–30 minutes. Heat 3–4 tbsp ghee, add the mixture, and cook until it thickens. Once it cools, roll it into small ladoos. Enjoy as a daily snack, and it is great for energy and lactation,” suggests Rupani.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)