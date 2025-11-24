Halim Seed Laddoo Recipe, Garden Cress Benefits for Hair and Skin in Every Bite

Halim seeds, also known as garden cress seeds, are essentially a multi-vitamin in a seed. According to a 2024 study, they contain iron, protein, and loads of other beneficial nutrients that help keep your hair and skin looking healthy. And when you mix them with jaggery and ghee to make laddoos, they become an easy and tasty way to add a bit of a boost to your daily diet. They also support healthy blood circulation to your scalp and skin, which can improve nourishment and give skin a naturally refreshed look. Halim Seed Laddoo(Freepik)

So if you start eating halim seed laddoos as part of your daily routine, you can expect to get a bit more energy along with improved immunity and reduced winter fatigue. Research conducted in 2023 shows that iron helps in fighting off that tired feeling, and the protein helps keep your hair strong and healthy. Plus, the jaggery and ghee add a bit of warmth and help keep everything running smoothly.

What's also great about halim seed laddoos is how easy they are to fit into your everyday life. They can be stored for a long time and are yummy enough for both kids and adults to enjoy. Just one laddoo a day can really start to make a difference to your hair, skin, and overall well-being without having to go through any complicated recipes. And the best part is they are a great way to get the benefits of garden cress in a tasty and really convenient form.

Simple Step-By-Step Guide To Make Halim Seeds Laddoo

Halim seed laddoos are simple winter sweets made with garden cress seeds, jaggery, and ghee. They support hair and skin health, improve iron levels, and give steady energy. These laddoos are easy to make, store well, and work as a small daily boost for overall strength and wellness.

Ingredients

½ cup halim seeds

½ cup jaggery powder

¼ cup ghee

¼ cup grated coconut

¼ cup chopped almonds

¼ cup chopped cashews

1 tbsp raisin

½ tsp cardamom powder

2-3 tbsp water

Instructions