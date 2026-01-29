Nutritionist shares the secret to boosting metabolism: ‘Forget green tea and cold plunges…’
If your metabolism has been lagging, it is absolutely possible to get back on track again. Try out nutritionist Khushi Chhabra's tips on boosting metabolism.
Metabolism plays a far bigger role in health than just weight loss. It influences how efficiently you digest food, absorb nutrients, regulate energy, and even how resilient your body is against disease. When your metabolism is running well, everything from fat loss to daily vitality tends to fall into place. But when it slows down - often due to restrictive dieting, muscle loss, or poor nutrition - progress can feel frustratingly out of reach. The good news is that a lagging metabolism isn’t permanent, and with the right, science-backed habits, it can be improved without resorting to fads or quick fixes.
Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is breaking down whether it’s actually possible to boost your metabolism without falling for gimmicks - and, if so, how to do it the right way. In an Instagram video shared on January 21, the nutritionist points out, “Increasing your metabolism is entirely possible but it doesn’t involve the gimmicks you often hear about. Forget green tea and cold plunges for a moment. True metabolic change starts with science-backed habits. Focus on these three pillars.”
Build muscle
According to Khushi, muscle tissue burns far more calories than fat even at rest - meaning the more muscle you have, the higher your resting metabolic rate becomes. She explains, “What actually works is building muscles, because muscles burn more calories than fat, even at rest. 1kg of muscles burn 13 calories a day, while 1 kg of fat only burns four. So, the more muscles you build, the higher the number of calories your body will burn even at rest.”
Prioritise protein
Khushi highlights that protein has a higher thermic effect of food (TEF), as compared to carbs or fats, which means that the body works harder and burns more calories while digesting it. She elaborates, “Protein burns 20 to 30 percent of its calories during digestion, carbs burn five to 10 percent, and fat burns none. That's why it's proven that eating a high protein diet can actually increase your metabolism.”
Fuel your body
If you have been on a calorie deficit diet for a while, starving yourself can actually backfire. The nutritionist recommends slowly increasing the number of calories coming from carbohydrates while maintaining the deficit. She explains, “Long term extreme dieting can actually slow you down. If you’ve been dieting for a while, try strategically increasing your carb intake while remaining in a deficit to give your system a boost.”
