Nutritionist shares the secret to boosting metabolism: ‘Forget green tea and cold plunges…’

Metabolism plays a far bigger role in health than just weight loss. It influences how efficiently you digest food, absorb nutrients, regulate energy, and even how resilient your body is against disease. When your metabolism is running well, everything from fat loss to daily vitality tends to fall into place. But when it slows down - often due to restrictive dieting, muscle loss, or poor nutrition - progress can feel frustratingly out of reach. The good news is that a lagging metabolism isn’t permanent, and with the right, science-backed habits, it can be improved without resorting to fads or quick fixes. Building more muscle is an important part of boosting metabolism. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Nutritionist shares ultimate weight loss lunch recipe to keep you full: Veggie makhana tikkis with 8 grams of protein

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, is breaking down whether it’s actually possible to boost your metabolism without falling for gimmicks - and, if so, how to do it the right way. In an Instagram video shared on January 21, the nutritionist points out, “Increasing your metabolism is entirely possible but it doesn’t involve the gimmicks you often hear about. Forget green tea and cold plunges for a moment. True metabolic change starts with science-backed habits. Focus on these three pillars.”