Fortis Delhi gastroenterologist shares 3 best winter foods for gut, immunity and metabolism

Traditional knowledge about foods and eating habits that we receive from our mothers and grandmothers suggests that we should strive to change our diets depending on the season that we are currently in. Amla provides an excellent daily dose of vitamin C, shares Dr Vatsya. (Pexel)

The sentiment was echoed by Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, in an Instagram post on January 13.

“Changing the foods that we eat according to the seasons naturally reduces our dependency on nutrition supplements,” he stated, while listing three foods that he claimed to be the best in the season for gut health, immunity, and good metabolism.

“Winter is the season to eat foods that create internal warmth and stability,” the doctor observed in the caption of the post.

Millets

The Indian Science, Technology and Innovation Portal of the Government of India describes millets as “the future food.” They are a group of small-seeded grains that have been cultivated across the globe for centuries, and are rich in nutrients including fibres, vitamins, minerals and protein.

They can be broadly divided into two categories: large (major) millets such as jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet) and ragi (finger Millet), and small (minor) millets such as kodra (kodo millet), sama (barnyard millet) and hari kagni (browntop millet).

According to Dr Vatsya, bajra is especially beneficial for consumption in winter. He described it as a “warming grain” that has high fibre content. It regulates digestion, reduces constipation and keeps blood sugar stable. Bajra is also rich in iron and magnesium, which help decrease winter fatigue and reduce muscle stiffness.

Amla

Amla, or the Indian gooseberry, is an excellent natural source of vitamin C, noted Dr Vatsya. It strengthens immunity, protects the lining of the gut, and calms down winter inflammation.

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds, or til, are filled with healthy fats, calcium and magnesium. They support healthy bones and joints, as well as reduce winter dryness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.