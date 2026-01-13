AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares cheat sheet for reading food labels: ‘First three ingredients matter most’

Shopping for food and groceries has become an increasingly complicated task, whether done physically in supermarkets or virtually online. With an ever-increasing number of brands offering the same products that are marketed in a similar fashion, the onus shifts on the consumer to make the right choice. According to Dr Sethi, the ingredient list of food packages contains the information that helps us make the right choice. (Unsplash)

This can be confusing if an individual is not clear about exactly what to look for while purchasing food items. Taking to Instagram on January 13, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, addressed the issue specifically in terms of blood sugar and metabolic health.

1. Start with the ingredient list

While the front of the food packaging is what beckons us to a product, we should always start examining it with the list of ingredients that is usually at the back.

Many brands use words such as “natural,” “low-fat,” or “keto” on the package. However, Dr Sethi cautioned that it does not reveal how the product affects blood sugar; only the ingredients do.

2. First three ingredients matter most

The list of ingredients on food packaging is arranged by weight, shared Dr Sethi. As such, the first three are most significant in terms of their impact on health. If sugar, refined starch, or refined oil appears early in the list, the food is likely to cause blood sugar swings.

3. Danger of ‘low-fat’ or ‘fat-free’ foods

Foods advertised as “low-fat” or “fat-free” are often high in sugar or starch content, as one is often traded for the other. This results in worse glucose spikes.

4. Short ingredient lists usually win

If most of the items present on the list of ingredients are unrecognisable to an average consumer, the food is likely to be heavily processed. Simple foods result in steadier blood sugar, noted Dr Sethi.

5. Watch for hidden sugars

Sugar is added to foods under many names, such as cane sugar, dextrose, corn syrup, rice syrup, fruit juice concentrate, and maltodextrin. While the names may be different, they result in similar glucose spikes in the blood.

6. Opt for high fibre

The net carbohydrate received from any food is the total carbohydrate present in it minus the amount of fibre, stated Dr Sethi. Fibre slows down digestion and reduces blood sugar spikes, he added.

7. Macronutrient balance matters

Foods that are rich in carbohydrates alone can cause rapid glucose spikes. However, those that offer a balance between carbohydrates, protein, fibre, and fat result in a steadier blood sugar response.

Thus, when it comes to packaged food, the better choices are the ones with:

Short, recognisable ingredients list

Whole foods as the base

Minimal or no added sugars

Protein, fibre, and fat together with carbs

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.