Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares why excess sugar is bad for heart; suggests 3 ways to cut down

Sugar is usually associated with weight management or diabetes issues. But did you know that it can also seriously affect the heart? So, if you need more motivation to cut back on sugar and are struggling because of a sweet tooth, you cannot ignore the stress it exerts on the heart. Eliminate sugar from your diet to keep heart healthy!(Shutterstock)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with over 25 years of experience, took to Instagram on January 6, breaking down the harmful ways excess sugar can hurt heart health significantly.

The first thing he addressed was why sugar harms the heart. Glucose levels need to be balanced. Blood sugar spikes after meals are a normal physiological response. However, the problem arises from regularly consuming very high amounts of sugar, which causes the body's system to overwork.

Dr London explained insulin resistance, “When you eat, blood sugars naturally rise and insulin does its job, moving glucose efficiently into muscle and liver cells to be used or stored. The silent problem starts with chronic excess sugar. Over time, frequent sugar spikes push insulin levels higher and higher; eventually, cells actually stop responding to it. This is insulin resistance.”

Now, what happens is that excess sugar stays in the bloodstream longer than it should. The surgeon warned that this is where the damage occurs, as constantly high sugar levels damage the inner lining of blood vessels called endothelium. This, in turn, triggers inflammation, lowers nitric oxide levels, and makes arteries rigid and less flexible. Over time, this directly increases the risks of many major issues. The doctor named: high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, and heart disease.

Here are the three ways you can cut back on sugar, as per Dr London:

1. Reduce consumption of food with added sugar

The surgeon encouraged one to be more aware and broaden their horizon about what they are eating. Many packaged foods contain added sugar. He recommended checking labels. Dr London also warned about sugary drinks, calling them the ‘worst offenders.’

2. Burn the sugar you eat

The second recommendation emphasises the role of physical movement and how it prepares your body to handle sugar better. Dr London explained, “Muscle is the best glucose sink you have. Walk, lift, move, especially after meals." This means muscles ensure excess sugar doesn't stay in the bloodstream.

3. Increase protein and fibre

Dietary changes can help curb sharp blood sugar spikes. For this, you need to add the valuable nutrients. Dr London suggested protein and fibre as they offer multiple benefits, including slowing glucose absorption, blunting insulin spikes, and improving satiety.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.