Gastroenterologist debunks 3 common myths about diabetes; reveals what actually helps control blood sugar

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic illnesses that affects people of all ages across the globe. The condition arises when the level of glucose in the blood, also known as blood sugar, becomes unchecked. It is possible to get off diabetes meds even after a decade of dependency, shares Dr Manickam. (Pixabay)

Glucose is our primary source of energy. It is transported from the bloodstream to the various cells with the help of the hormone insulin, which is produced by the pancreas.

According to the NIH, individuals get diagnosed with diabetes when their pancreas does not produce sufficient amounts of insulin, or does not utilise it properly. In the long run, the disease raises the risk of damage to the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and heart.

With the disease becoming extremely common, many myths have arisen about it over the years. On 15 November 2025, American board-certified gastroenterologist Dr Palaniappan Manickam took to Instagram to debunk three of the more popular ones.

Myth 1: My diabetes is genetic, so nothing can be done

Dr Manickam claimed that the belief that people with a family history of diabetes cannot be helped is “one of the biggest traps” that he has seen.

“Genes only load the gun,” he shared. “Your lifestyle pulls the trigger.” People who are diagnosed with diabetes as a result of their genes can manage their blood sugar levels by “fixing insulin resistance through gut, sleep and stress management.”

“You may inherit the risk, not the outcome,” he added.

Myth 2: Once you start medicine or insulin, you can never stop

Despite being one of the more popular claims about diabetes, Dr Manickam believes it to be false, stating that “medication dependency is not permanent when lifestyle correction is scientific.”

The gastroenterologist shared that he has seen patients who have been dependent on insulin for more than a decade come off of it very safely “by addressing the root causes.“

Myth 3: If your fasting sugar is normal, you are fine.

“Not true,” noted Dr Manickam. “Many have perfect fasting levels, but huge post-meal spikes. That's what leads to nerve damage, fatigue and poor sleep, long before your report looks bad.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

