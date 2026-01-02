Donald Trump denies having Cardiac MRI: Cardiologist explains what it is and how it works

US President Donald Trump reportedly underwent a CMRI (Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging) back in October 2025. The report of the test was made public last month because of increasing pressure from his political opponents. Donald Trump claimed he did not have an MRI back in October 2025, even after the White House released the report in December 2025. (REUTERS)

Speaking at a press conference, the White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt stated on the subject at the time, "This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."

The purpose of the CMRI scan, she clarified, was "preventative to identify any issues early."

Trump has since walked back on the announcement and revealed in a Wall Street Journal interview published on 1 January that he did not undergo a CMRI but rather a CT (Computed Tomography) scan.

Amid the confusion, the subject of MRI scans has come under the spotlight. Taking to Instagram on 1 January, Dr Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart-transplant specialist with expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, elaborated on the same.

Purpose of a cardiac MRI

Dr Yaranov described CMRI as “a high-resolution movie of your heart - structure, function, and tissue.” It is different from a CT scan, or a stress test.

CMRI is used by doctors to visualise:

How well your heart squeezes

How blood flows

Inflammation

Scar

Deposits

Valve and congenital issues

The test is particularly useful for the following purposes:

Finding the cause of heart failure

Detecting myocarditis

Diagnosing cardiomyopathies

Quantifying damage from a heart attack

Evaluating infiltrative diseases

However, Dr Yaranov cautions that CMRI is not the go-to test for all problems.

For example, it cannot highlight early soft plaque in the arteries, which is responsible for most cardiac arrests. When it is the question of blocked arteries, checking the CT calcium score of the CT Angiogram is the way to go.

Who should consider getting a CMRI?

When it comes to checking for inflammation, damage, weakness, or infiltration in the heart muscles, Dr Yaranov considers CMRI to be the “gold standard.”

According to the cardiologist, the following conditions of the heart warrant undergoing a CMRI:

Unexplained symptoms

Abnormal echo

Suspected myocarditis

Cardiomyopathy

Arrhythmias

Complex structural disease

While CMRI helps answer specific questions, it is still preventive measures that we should mostly be concerned with, shared Dr Yaranov. These include keeping a check on blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar, weight, sleep, and stress.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.