Fitness coach shares 5 underrated fat-loss habits South Asian women should never avoid: ‘Not eating enough…’

Reshma highlighted 5 lifestyle habits in her post that South Asian women avoid doing even when trying to lose weight, which ultimately hampers their goals of achieving fat loss.

However, adopting healthy lifestyle habits and exercising regularly could help you out. In a January 20 Instagram post , Reshma Odedra, an online fitness coach working with South Asian women, listed 5 underrated habits South Asian women should adopt to lose fat.

Fat loss is an uphill battle, and for South Asians, it may be more challenging. An October 2025 study found that South Asians, compared with Caucasians, at similar BMI levels tend to have higher body fat percentages, greater abdominal adiposity, and greater subcutaneous abdominal adipose tissue.

Here are 5 underrated things you're not doing as a South Asian woman wanting to lose fat, according to the fitness coach:

1. Eating enough during the week Most South Asian women, Reshma pointed out, are accidentally under-eating from Monday to Friday, and then overeating on weekends, family meals, and dinner outings. “Fat loss needs consistency, not good weekdays and then damage control weekends,” she warned.

2. Building muscle on purpose Not just ‘working out’, actually getting stronger helps fat loss, the fitness coach noted. “More muscle = better insulin sensitivity (huge for South Asian women), higher calorie burn at rest, and tighter waist without chasing weight loss and scale weight,” she elaborated.

3. Daily movement that isn’t gym cardio Steps after meals, walking calls, or moving between work blocks are neat practices to aid fat loss. Reshma highlighted that this lowers blood sugar spikes and stress hormones far more effectively than smashing yourself on the treadmill twice a week

4. Managing stress like it’s part of fat loss “High cortisol = stubborn lower-belly fat (very common in South Asian women). Late nights, poor sleep, constant caffeine, under-eating, and over-training all slow fat loss, even if calories look right and healthy,” the fitness coach explained.

5. Letting go of ‘diet food’ Lastly, she cautioned against just surviving on salads, avoiding carbs, and low-fat food. “Balanced meals with protein, carbs (yes, even rice/roti), and fats are what actually keep appetite, hormones, and adherence stable,” Reshma pointed out.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.