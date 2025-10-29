Toronto fitness trainer shares 5 things that actually affect weight loss in South Asian women: ‘Rice, roti, curries…'

Let's keep it real – shedding those extra kilos isn't a walk in the park. It demands dedication, sweat, and often, a total lifestyle overhaul. But, you're not alone in this journey. Lamisaa Mahmud, a Bangladeshi-Canadian fitness coach, is breaking the mould for South Asian women struggling with weight loss. Also read | How to lose weight using AI? Woman says she lost 15 kg with 4 prompts that helped her go from 100 to 83 kg Lamisaa said that instead of starving, which slows metabolism and increases cravings, South Asian women should focus on portion control, prioritising protein, and incorporating cultural foods, like rice, roti, curries, and fried foods, into their weight loss plan in a balanced way.(Picture credit: Freepik)

In an Instagram post, she shared five game-changing weight loss insights to help women take control of their health. Growing up, Lamisaa heard it all: "It runs in the family" or “That's just your genes.” But she knew that wasn't the whole story. According to her, genetics play a role, but they don't define your results.

The fitness coach based in Toronto, Canada, who hails from Bangladesh, took to Instagram on September 25 to share '5 things that actually affect weight loss as a South Asian woman'.

Lamisaa said, “So many of us grow up hearing 'it runs in the family' or 'that’s just your genes'. Genetics play a role, but they don’t define your results.” She added, “Reminder: being South Asian doesn’t mean you’re doomed to struggle with your weight. It means you have to be smarter, more intentional, and willing to rewrite the habits we grew up with. You’re not stuck, you’re in control.”

So, what really makes a difference? Lamisaa highlighted five key areas:

1. Nutrition

“Our plates are usually full of rice, roti, curries, and fried foods, and too often, we try to 'fix' it by starving ourselves. Severe restriction slows metabolism, increases cravings, and makes consistency impossible. Instead, focus on portion control, prioritising protein, and keeping your cultural foods in the plan,” Lamisaa said.

2. Chronic stress and household pressure

She added, “South Asian households can be stressful. Constant expectations, family responsibilities, and criticism about body or weight add emotional pressure. Stress raises cortisol, which impacts cravings, sleep, and fat storage. It’s not just about calories; your environment affects your results.”

3. Movement

According to Lamisaa: “Many of us weren’t encouraged to be active, especially with weights, but strength training is the biggest tool we have to boost metabolism and change our body shape.”

4. Mindset and environment

“Growing up with comments like 'don’t eat too much' or 'you’ve gained weight' can affect how we see ourselves. Shifting your mindset from shame to self-care makes the journey sustainable,” Lamisaa said.

5. Consistency

“Most women don’t struggle because they 'don’t know what to do'. They struggle because they stop too early or jump between quick fixes. Sticking to one plan long enough is where change happens,” Lamisaa concluded.

There's no denying that losing weight can be hard and frustrating. But here's what could help. (Made using Gemini AI)

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.